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Dell's XPS lineup has long been one of the easiest recommendations we could make to anyone looking for a premium Windows laptop. Whether you need something compact for traveling students or a larger portable PC for heavier workloads, the XPS range has built a strong reputation for its sleek design, though it usually isn't particularly cheap.

That's what makes Dell's early Black Friday discounts worth your time. Right now, you can pick up the Dell XPS 13 for $549.99 (down from $749.99), save $750 on the Dell XPS 14 at $1,499.99, or grab the larger Dell XPS 16 for $1,799.99 after a 32% discount.

Why should you buy a Dell XPS laptop?

The Dell XPS 13 in action. (Image credit: Windows Central (Zac Bowden))

For most Windows users, the XPS 13 is the standout deal. At $549.99, it offers the premium design and build quality that Dell's brand is known for without asking for too much cash. Our own expert Cale Hunt described it as the "perfect starter PC", while Senior Editor Zac Bowden called it the "new best deal in laptops" thanks to its solid construction, quality display, and dependable everyday performance thanks to Windows 11's recent improvements for laptops with 8GB of RAM.

Then, the XPS 14 occupies somewhat of a sweet spot in Dell's lineup. It's larger and more powerful than the XPS 13 without becoming overkill. The combination of an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch display makes it more appealing for professionals and remote workers, particularly with its great webcam for video calls.

Finally, if you regularly work with large spreadsheets, more intense creative apps, or keep dozens of browser tabs open, the XPS 16 is what you should consider. Its larger display provides more room to multitask, while the thicker chassis allows for better cooling under sustained use. Combine that with a 1TB SSD for plenty of storage space, and it's the closest thing in this trio to a desktop replacement.

Should I wait until Black Friday for a better deal? It's always possible that prices could drop further at various third-party retailers as Black Friday approaches on November 27, 2026, before leading into Cyber Monday on November 30, but Dell's current discounts are still among the best value we've seen so far. If you're planning to buy a new laptop anyway, locking in today's price is still a smart decision with great savings.

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