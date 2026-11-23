Microsoft Outlook and other services went down for millions of people on November 12, 2026. The outage was so big that it dominated headlines even as flights were grounded in the United States due to FAA issues. Now, we have more details on what caused services to go down and why it took Microsoft so long to restore normal functionality.

Microsoft shared a preliminary post-incident report on November 16, which can be found in the Admin center under MO1550821. Microsoft EVP of Copilot and Platform, Charles Lamanna, shared a summary of findings on X.

The full incident report is now up as well.

User reports indicate problems with Microsoft 365 since 6:08 AM EST. How is it affecting you? #Microsoft365Down https://t.co/QsZytDgJcvNovember 16, 2026

According to Microsoft, the outage was caused and extended by a months-old software defect that only surfaced under very specific conditions, increased traffic flowing through the affected infrastructure, and roughly 14% of server capacity being offline for unrelated reasons.

Microsoft's planned maintenance, the shifting of Teams traffic to Exchange Online gateways, and peak traffic in North America combined to expose the latent defect.

With limited capacity available, Microsoft service traffic was redistributed to healthy servers worldwide, which spread the effect of the problem.

Recovery from the outage was extended because Microsoft had to identify the defect, which had sat unnoticed for months. Microsoft also needed to restart its affected servers before applying fixes and then restart them again to activate the update.

It was essentially a perfect storm. Microsoft's systems are designed with multiple layers of resilience, but those factors aligned to trigger the dormant bug. A separate containment mechanism that should have prevented the outage from spreading also failed, allowing it to become a global disruption.

The outage slowed down or halted work across several sectors. Notably, no email was lost due to the outage. All messages were queued and then delivered successfully.

Microsoft's full incident report is an interesting read that breaks down how an outage like this can happen. It also includes a detailed timeline of each step in the process of finding the issue, identifying the cause, and fixing the root problems.

Perhaps most important for everyday users is what Microsoft has learned from the incident. The company plans to fix traffic distribution to eliminate cascade failures in the future. Microsoft will also make failure zones smaller, partition network gateway capacity, and change how Teams traffic responds to failure.

If Microsoft can complete its to-do list that was created in response to the outage earlier this month, similar outages should not happen again.

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