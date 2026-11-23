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Grand Theft Auto 6 finally launched on November 19, and as expected, it's a cultural event that's capturing the gaming world's interest and making even non-gamers sit back and wonder what they're looking at.

When the game's reviews went live — including our own five-star review from Jez Corden — I knew that there was no way I could miss out on the fun of discovering an unexplored open world of this scale.

Just one problem. The gaming PC into which I've poured thousands of dollars is useless. No one knows when GTA 6 is actually coming to PC in an official capacity (barring some sketchy AI recompiles).

Not wanting to spend another $1,000+ on a Series X or PS5 just to play one game, I picked up an unused Xbox Series S my brother had lying around.

I thought I knew what I was getting myself into. I'd seen Digital Foundry's breakdown of performance on all consoles, including less-than-great results for the Series S. I know that the game runs at a maximum of 30 FPS no matter the console, a far cry from the 200+ FPS to which I'm accustomed on my PC.

About 30-40 hours of marathon gaming later (who needs sleep?), I'm ready to be brutally honest about what it's like going from PC to Series S for GTA 6.

Disclaimer All Grand Theft Auto 6 images and videos in this article was captured on an Xbox Series S, unless otherwise stated.

Grand Theft Auto 6 on Xbox Series S — The bad stuff

Lighting is actually quite impressive on the Series S. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Usually, if I see 30 FPS while gaming, I assume that something's wrong with my PC. On the Series S, 30 FPS is more of a goal than a baseline.

Despite running at a 720p native resolution that's then upscaled to 1080p with AMD's FSR 4 tech running behind the scenes, the Series S has a hard time remaining at 30 FPS when the action picks up.

👉 Xbox Series S FINALLY gets the respect it deserves — all thanks to GTA 6

Frame rates seem to move around quite freely between 20 and 30 FPS on the Series S when things get frenetic. It's a tough sell, to be sure, but at least everything feels a lot smoother when you're just cruising around and checking out the game's seemingly endless supply of content.

Visual fidelity while driving at night is less impressive. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As a PC gamer, comparing performance at 20 to 30 FPS feels a bit like asking which piece of trash on the ground is least soggy. It's still going to feel gross, but at least you have something.

The Xbox Series X, PS5, and PS5 Pro do at least bump the resolution up to 1440p, which is then upscaled to 4K, providing a sharper overall picture.

Am I regretting playing at the Series S's 720p resolution upscaled to 1080p, shown on a big 4K TV? Not at all.

Input latency is nauseating ... until it isn't

Draw distance isn't bad on the Series S. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I'm used to precision controls without input latency. Switching to a gamepad on a console running at 30 FPS or less makes me feel like I've already had a full case of Pindayho cold ones while seated on my couch.

Driving and shooting, two of the game's primary activities, take a lot of getting used to because of input latency.

The game's lighting keeps impressing me. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Good news, though. By the end of my first marathon session, I'd basically stopped noticing input latency at all. I'm no longer regularly crashing my car or whiffing shots because of it. Back to blaming my own abilities with a gamepad.

I don't think I'll ever get used to the game's abysmal frame rate, but at least the input lag irons itself out in my brain. Oh, yeah, and don't forget that all consoles suffer from similar latency.

Grand Theft Auto 6 on Xbox Series S — The good stuff

The first 10 hours of GTA 6 have me believing the game's stellar reviews. Despite using the weakest console to run it at a lower resolution, it's one of the most detailed and visually impressive games I've ever seen.

Some scenes border on photorealism, with Series S ray tracing doing an admirable job of making the bright Leonida coastline pop. I'm still sitting back and saying, "Whoa," after ten hours of play.

My colleague Ben Wilson grabbed some screenshots from the Series S and Series X to compare the visual fidelity. Use the slider on the images to check the difference; can you figure out which side is Series X and which one is Series S?

I don't think anyone will disagree that the Series X offers more detail, better ray tracing, and superior lighting. But the differences are so minor that they should not scare you away from the Series S.

When it eventually launches on PC, it will immediately be in the running for best-looking game of all time, if it isn't already.

I'll be brutally honest about GTA 6 on Xbox Series S

GTA 6 on Series S looks incredible ... most of the time. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Someone, somewhere, has already cooked up an "Xbox shill!" response to my GTA 6 on Series S impressions. That's fine. I couldn't care less what console you spend your time on. I'm a PC gamer, and I'm just here to relay what I've discovered so far on the Series S.

And what I have discovered so far is a mix of god-awful frame rates, frustrating input latency, and one of the most detailed, gorgeous virtual worlds ever created.

I don't think there's any one good reason to avoid the game on Series S.

Since this seems to be largely the fate of all consoles running GTA 6, I don't think there's any one good reason to avoid the game on Series S. This is the first time I've touched a console in probably almost a decade, and it's truly impressive that this little white rectangle is spitting out what I'm seeing on my TV.

One last thing: for those who have an Xbox One lying around, the GTA 6 and Xbox Cloud Gaming experience is better than expected, giving those without a Series X|S another way to play.

Are you also enjoying GTA 6 on the Series S? What do you think about performance? About the game overall? Let me know in the comments section below!

Grand Theft Auto 6 (code in box): $79.99 at Amazon "A game so good I asked our tech team if I could somehow give it 11/10. GTA 6 is an absolute masterclass in genre-mashing. With meticulous detailing and levels of immersion that almost feel dangerous, it's steeped in steamy satire — with story beats that often cut close to home as they relish in laugh-out-loud absurdity." - Jez Corden, Windows Central

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