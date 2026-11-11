Dataminers have been busy at work snooping through the Xbox's Grand Theft Auto 6 preload files, and two recent discoveries are grounds for a bit of performance optimism.

Library files named amd_fidelityfx_loader_xbox.dll and amd_fidelityfx_upscaler_xbox.dll are both present in the package snooped by Tex2, who posted their findings on X.

These names match the terms found in Microsoft's FSR 4.1 GDK sample that was published last week, as pointed out by blue nugroho and Y1ng.

thanks to @Y1ng5dvv that find the equivalent dll on FSR 4.12 doc, possibly hinted that GTA VI indeed already ready with FSR 4.12 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/Xo9sgMTltbNovember 10, 2026

While this certainly doesn't mean that AMD's FSR 4.1 is a lock for GTA 6 when it launches — or thereafter — it's good to know that there's at least the possibility of having the latest upscaling tech on board.

What is AMD FSR 4.1?

AMD FSR™ Upscaling 4.1 for Desktop, Laptop, Handheld and Console - YouTube Watch On

FSR 4 was a major update that moved AMD's upscaling tech from manual to machine learning. Instead of using spatial and temporal algorithms, it now uses neural networks.

The results? A clearer image with less ghosting, shimmering, and artifacts at the cost of a small amount of GPU overhead.

Microsoft and AMD sent out FSR 4.1 for Xbox developers on November 5, roughly two weeks after it kicked off with beta drivers for the Xbox Ally handhelds.

Compared to competing methods like NVIDIA DLSS and Intel XeSS, AMD FSR is quickly catching up. I think most people hold DLSS as the benchmark for what can be done with AI upscaling, but AMD's broad compatibility can't be forgotten.

And for consoles, FSR is the only option there is, with the 4.1 version representing a significant upgrade over the FSR predecessors.

Why FSR 4.1 might not be in Xbox's GTA VI at launch

FSR 4.1 probably won't be in GTA VI at launch ... but there's always a chance. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I won't be so bold as to claim that FSR 4.1 will be in GTA 6 at launch. The datamined FSR 4.1 files make it a possibility, but their inclusion doesn't guarantee implementation.

Developer Rockstar has not said anything about it. And you'd think that Xbox would be quick to make an announcement to counter the recent PS5's PSSR upscaling news.

Timing is the biggest issue. Unless Rockstar had advance access to FSR 4.1 during development, configuring the upscaler for a game that's days away from a November 19 launch just doesn't seem realistic.

Will FSR 4.1 come to Grand Theft Auto 6 after launch?

There's no proof that FSR 4.1 will work in GTA VI at launch. (Image credit: Rockstar Games | Edit by: Windows Central)

I'm leaning more towards a post-launch FSR 4.1 integration for GTA 6 on Xbox. The groundwork seems to already be in place, and Rockstar surely has a strong incentive to make the game as playable as possible on aging hardware.

That's especially true for the Xbox Series S, where any help with rendering will go a long way. Waiting until after launch would mean less risk to the release build, and in this case, late is certainly better than never.

Bottom line? Don't panic if GTA 6 on Xbox doesn't get FSR 4.1 at launch. It was never a guarantee. It'll likely be a post-launch addition. After all, it's hard to imagine that a generational game like this wouldn't be the best place to show off the tech.

I'll be playing the game through Xbox Cloud Gaming and a dusty Xbox One at launch, and I'll make the switch to PC as soon as it arrives. Let me know in the comments below how you plan to play!

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