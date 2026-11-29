Click for next article

The controller Microsoft seemingly won't admit exists has leaked once again into the wild, begging the question: where is the official reveal of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3?

Yet another reddit user has managed to snag the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3, giving us our closest look at the gamepad yet.

The Elite Controller range is a premium offering from Xbox, adding a range of additional features to your gameplay experience. However, both the Series 1 and 2 had some glaring build quality issues, with rubber grips failing on the first, and triggers and bumpers failing on the second. Many users have been hoping that it'll be third-time-lucky for the range, because despite the issues, they are among the best and most convenient gamepads out there.

The controller has already leaked several times already, but this latest one gives us our closest look yet at some of the features.

LEAKED | New info with video and photos of the Xbox Elite Series 3 Controller • The guide button has a new led to give a richer colour • User changing different connected sources (Xbox, Bluetooth 1, Bluetooth 2) • Includes 2 rechargeable batteries and a charging pack in case, no downtime while charging • Removable controller faceplate and replaceable sticks • Shows the charging animation on led display Credit to u//TrippyNiglet710 👏November 29, 2026

Answering questions on reddit, the Elite controller owner showcased on video how the new LED panel works, giving you at-a-glance information about how your controller is connected up.

You can swap between Xbox, and two separate Bluetooth sources on the fly.

The guide button supports RGB and is more potent than previous versions.

There are two hot-swap batteries and recharge bay for two batteries. The hot-swap system is similar to the SteelSeries Aeon Pro controller, albeit without a dedicated display dock per the Elite Series 2.

The batteries are listed as 1528 mAh.

You can remove the faceplate, likely to boost customization options.

It has two scroll wheels on the underside, controlling chat mix and master volume.

It has two stage trigger locks, as well as the familiar paddles.

It seems Hall Effect sticks are in, confirming previous rumors.

No game supports its new haptic systems yet.

Interestingly, the label on the product lists "Prototype" again, suggesting these leaks aren't from retail supplies, meaning launches might not be so imminent. As to why there are so many prototypes floating around without even so much of a hint of an announcement is completely unknown, but it is getting a little bit silly at this point.

One thing I found a bit interesting was the font used on the buttons, which suggests Microsoft might be gunning for a new visual ident.

There's another Xbox accessory I've been tracking recently, codenamed Waterloo, which is a new version of the official Xbox Wireless Headset. Waterloo leaks I've received showcased a bunch of new audio sound cues not present on the current Xbox platform. Coupled with the new fonts, it could indicate Xbox Helix will have a refreshed audio-visual treatment to go along with the updated branding Xbox released this year.

RELATED: The SteelSeries Aeon Pro is currently $55 for Black Friday

Perhaps Microsoft hasn't yet announced the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 because these prototypes had some kind of critical flaw that needs to be fixed before shipping. As mentioned, the Elite 1 and 2 both had serious defects that impacted their long-term viability ... I suspect Microsoft will be paying extra-close attention to the quality bar with the Elite 3. One would hope, anyway.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.