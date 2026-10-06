We've been hearing bits and pieces about the new Xbox Elite Controller (Series 3) for some time now, and this latest leak is the biggest one yet.

It initially leaked as part of the big Xbox documents drop during the Activision-Blizzard acquisition hearings, and then later via the Brazilian equivalent of the U.S. FTC. But wait, there's more!

During the summer, an early Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 unit leaked in full on social media, giving us full pictures of what to expect. Now, we might even have its full spec sheet.

Shared by the fine folks at /r/GamingLeaksAndRumours on reddit, it seems the Xbox Design Lab itself might've just giving us the best glimpse yet at what to expect in the new Xbox Elite Controller, and it sounds rather enticing.

Although the APIs were already taken down by the time I saw the listing, it seems reddit was able to scrape the providers of the Xbox Design Lab storefront and discovered a variety of information about what to expect.

The highlights includes "advanced haptics," PlayStation-style, as well as full Design Lab integration for customization. It also comes with options for silent sticks, swappable d-pads as is typical, an adjustable scroll wheel (confirming previous leaks), and full TMR anti-drift Hall Effect thumbsticks — which is great news for accurate movement and aiming.

Here's the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 spec summary in full from the reddit post.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 Specs (Rumored) Features Details Thumbstick Modules Hall-effect and TMR thumbstick options, with standard, loose and tight tension variants available. Haptics & Triggers Impulse trigger motors (ERMs) and "advanced haptics" using VCA motors. Audio Controls Dedicated audio scroll wheel. Faceplates Multiple faceplate options including metal finishes, named designs, colour variations and engraving. Silent Sticks Low-friction/silent stick option alongside standard and long stick variants. Rear Paddles Multiple paddle designs including standard, classic, doublewide, short, long and butterfly-style options. D-Pad Options Standard, cross and grippy/faceted D-pad designs, with cosmetic and performance variants. Accessory Configurations Support for 27 mapped topper and paddle combinations. Price Unknown?!

The post alleges that there were four SKUs listed. Two with, and two without the full haptics motors, split between base models and "complete" models that likely come with additional bells and whistles like charge docks, carry cases, and so on. Other features I've been hearing about include direct-to-WiFi connectivity to minimize Xbox Cloud Gaming latency, as well as easier device switching and management between Xbox, Bluetooth, and other sources.

I had heard that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3 was imminent for a reveal. If this API leak is indeed true, its addition on the Xbox Design Lab suggests Microsoft may want it out in time for Christmas and the holiday shopping season.

Although, the leaks make no mention of price ... and that'll be the big kicker for many.

The new Xbox Elite Controller (Series 3) is doubtlessly imminent

A short while ago, the Xbox Elite Controller (Series 3) leaked in full on social media. (Image credit: Reddit (r/Controller) | Xbox)

I teased on the Xbox Two Podcast last week that I was expecting the Xbox Elite Series 3 out before Christmas, and this leak aligns with what I've been hearing.

I really enjoy the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 for the convenience of having a permanently-charged controller. The battery life on the Series 2 is truly absurd, and the convenient and weighty charge dock beats all the other options I've seen on the market. Although ... the Series 2 is indeed notorious for quality issues. I've gone through at least two of them, maybe even more, with issues ranging from shoulder button failures to rubber grips falling off.

From speaking with sources about the Xbox Elite Controller, quality control and repairability has been a priority for the Xbox Elite Controller Series 3. It remains to be seen of course how it functions in practice. I'll be eager to get my hands on it and do a full review and teardown video so you guys know whether or not this is the one to buy.

I, for one, am pretty excited. Although there's no information yet on price, and the split between haptic and non-haptic versions makes me wonder just how pricy the haptic-based version will be if they're going as far to split them into separate SKUs. 🤔

Take this all with a pinch of salt for now, of course, but it probably won't be long until all of this is confirmed by Microsoft itself.

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