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Someone built a handheld Xbox 360. And no, I don't mean an emulator running Xbox 360 games on a modern portable PC.

This gloriously oversized creation uses the original Xbox 360 hardware, rebuilt inside a custom 3D-printed shell with its own display, controls, and power supply. Calling it “portable” may be generous, but I absolutely love that it exists.

Popular YouTuber Peter Knetter, who has previously built portable PlayStation 4s, Nintendo 64s, and my personal favorite, a portable Shadow the Hedgehog GameCube (yes, I am a Sonic fan), has turned his attention to Xbox’s best console, the Xbox 360, turning it into a rather hefty portable device.

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You’re probably asking yourself how he’s done it. I’ll do my best to break it down.

Turning an Xbox 360 into a not-so-portable handheld

Sonic 2006 Portable - YouTube Watch On

Essentially, Knetter has taken the internal components of the Xbox 360 and rammed them into a 3D-printed case. Yes, that doesn’t sound all too complex, and the case is massive, but it’s still impressive. And well, silly.

The creator said they wanted a dedicated Sonic 06 handheld, and has even branded the device with the Sonic logo. It does play a couple of other games, though, including Viva Pinata, which I myself have very fond memories of from back in the day.

I know this is a rather weird, silly project, and yes, I know it’s not really technically portable at all. But I still found it cool. As I said, I’m always on the hunt for things like this, and I love when the community tackles weird stuff for the love of the game.

That said, let me know: do you like things like this, or would you prefer an actual, real Xbox 360 portable device? I feel like something like that would fly off shelves if Xbox wanted to hit what I guess would now be considered the retro market.

Let me know your thoughts and feelings in the comments below, and do be sure to take part in our poll!

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