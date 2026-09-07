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Kinect Adventures may be fun. But is it enough fun to have hundreds of copies of it?!

I've been once again building up my own Xbox 360 games collection of late, no longer limited to those supporting backwards compatibility. I've been introducing my son to the console through the summer break, and it's been a blast.

So I appreciate all the collectors out there. Including the more outrageous ones, like u/youngercolors over on Reddit, who has amassed a breathtaking collection of 400 games.

Only it's not 400 games. It's 400 copies of the same game. Kinect Adventures, to be precise.

There's game preservation, and then there's game preservation. Honestly, I love everything about this. It's not a particularly well-rated game; it's definitely not rare nor particularly valuable.

Yet one person has taken it upon themselves to amass and preserve what has to be the largest private collection of this single game anywhere on the planet. Just because they want to. I doff my cap.

I actually just picked up a copy of Kinect Adventures for my own kids to have a go on (and maybe myself, if I can get off the sofa long enough) for the princely sum of £2.50 from a local charity shop. We haven't played it yet, so I can't comment on it, but, well, I do like the purple cases the Kinect games came in.

Kinect is also something of a hit with the young ones in the house. My Xbox One Kinect has long since gone, mostly because there wasn't really anything to do with it. But the Xbox 360 has a healthy library of dedicated games, with Kinect Star Wars a particular hit in this household.

The Reddit post also highlights what building a game collection should be all about: fun. I've seen a lot of discourse here in the UK about PS3 game prices having gone up sharply on the used market recently, but the focus shouldn't be on what it costs or how rare it is. It should be about collecting kick-ass games and having fun doing it.

It may be old, but there's still life in the old dog yet. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Kinect library of games seems to be plentiful on the used market as well as affordably priced. Naturally, if u/youngercolors ends up acquiring the planet's supply, that could change!

Collecting Xbox is a blast, though, and I'm definitely looking to scoop up the Kinect library. Maybe not 400 copies deep, though.

If you've got any Kinect memories from the Xbox 360 era, I'd love to hear them in the comments below.

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