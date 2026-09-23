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Poking about in the latest version of the Xbox app on Windows 11 has revealed some new information about the Mythic Achievement.

Xbox players have long wanted an answer to PlayStation's Platinum Trophy, something to chase that rewards achievement hunters for getting them all.

We're finally getting that, and thanks to some poking around in the latest version of the Xbox app on Windows 11, we've got some new information to go on.

For one, the badge and the sound that plays when it unlocks have now been seen (and heard) for the first time.

A new update for the Xbox PC App reveals: Xbox Mythic Achievement; plus symbol and unlock sound.The Xbox Mythic Achievement is expected to be a 100% Gamerscore game completion reward. pic.twitter.com/STLisa4ubzSeptember 22, 2026

I think it looks pretty good. I mean, it's just a little icon, after all, but I think the design is certainly a little fancier than PlayStation's equivalent, which is just a trophy.

Xbox hasn't publicly detailed anything as yet around the Mythic Achievement and its requirements, but it was always assumed we'd be getting something that rewards for completing all the achievements attached to a game.

The folks at XCT.live have been poking around inside the bits of the app we mere mortals never see and appear to have extracted some key bits of information on how the new Mythic Achievement will work. Crucially, it doesn't look to be a fully 100% requirement, isolating any achievements linked to DLC outside of the Mythic unlock process:

"The Xbox app works out Mythic from a group of achievements that it calls BaseGame. The unlock toast says “Unlocked all N achievements in the original game”. The game page has a “Required for Mythic achievement” filter, and it labels every achievement outside the group as “Add-on”. DLC achievements are not in the BaseGame group, so they do not count. The app counts achievements, not Gamerscore. It is not a “100% Gamerscore” reward."

Code in the app indicates that it is not a 100% Gamerscore requirement, either. It counts achievements within the BaseGame group, not the associated Gamerscore. So it sounds like if you start a game that had more achievements added over time, you'll still be able to get the Mythic Achievement by hitting all the original ones, not having to get all of the new ones as well.

Hopefully it's also retroactively applied to games that you've already completed the requirements for. Either way, it looks like it's beginning to gather steam, and hopefully we'll see it for ourselves sooner rather than later.

What's the first game you'll be trying to get the Mythic Achievement for? It's got to be here in time for GTA 6, hasn't it?

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