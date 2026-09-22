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Dell's 16 Plus in testing by our friends at TechRadar.

We're just a couple of months away from Black Friday in November, when we usually see the biggest discounts on some of the best productivity laptops. However, some brands aren't waiting that long.

Dell, for instance, is slashing prices on models of its 14 Plus and 16 Plus laptops to $1,109.99 (was $1,379.99) and $1,559.99 (was $1,629.99), respectively, for a limited time. Additionally, Dell is offering discounts on alternative models of the same laptops if you need to change a particular spec at its official storefront.

What do you get with a Dell Plus laptop?

Dell's 16 Plus in action. (Image credit: TechRadar (John Loeffler) | Dell)

If you want no-nonsense laptops that skip gamer-centric RGB lighting and other frivolous features for efficient productivity, you can't go wrong with either the Dell 16 Plus or 14 Plus, depending on your travel needs.

The Dell 16 Plus is a traditional 16-inch portable PC built for work, web browsing, and Copilot+ PC features thanks to its 16GB RAM and Intel Core Ultra processor with an NPU for local AI tasks rated for 47 TOPS.

It also features a solid design weighing 4.12 lbs, so it's still reasonably portable despite its size, plus a QHD+ (2560x1600) 120Hz display with an anti-glare coating, and a battery supporting up to 20 hours of video playback, adjusting for whatever else you need.

An AMD-based Dell 14 Plus in hand. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Meanwhile, the Dell 14 Plus offers an affordable alternative while keeping 16GB of DDR RAM and a QHD+ panel in its more compact 14-inch display. It packs a slightly more modest Core Ultra 5 226V processor with a 40 TOPS NPU and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Battery life is similar to its larger sibling, if not slightly longer, with a 22-hour estimate for local video playback. Copilot+ PC functionality is also here again, thanks to that built-in NPU, so Microsoft's local AI processes like Click to Do all run on the Intel processor.

Naturally, its smaller size also means a lighter chassis at 3.42 lbs, making it even more portable without feeling cramped while working on its anti-glare 120Hz screen. It also includes USB-A and HDMI ports alongside modern USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, so connectivity is covered.

Can these laptops have their RAM and SSDs upgraded? The Dell 16 Plus and Dell 14 Plus laptops can't have their soldered RAM upgraded. However, you should be able to replace and upgrade the Gen4x4 QLC SSD inside.

Are these laptops good for gaming? The Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus laptops are best suited for lightweight or web-based games. If you try to run anything more graphically intensive, their lack of a dedicated graphics card will deliver lower performance than dedicated gaming laptops.

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