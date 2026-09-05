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If you're looking for a laptop that's purely for crushing work without frivolous features eating its precious processing power, few are as simple yet effective as the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 laptop.

It's not going to win any design contests, but it will help you conquer your daily tasks with superb performance, detailed resolutions, and handy AI features, all of which are now 50% off for $699.99 at Best Buy for a limited time before it returns to its steep $1349.99 listing price on September 7, 2026.

Why buy the HP Omnibook X Flip 14"?

The HP OmniBook X 2-in-1 laptop in hand. (Image credit: Windows Central (Zachary Boddy) | HP)

The HP OmniBook X Flip 16" 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with handy components like an AMD Ryzen AI 5 430 (2026) CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

While some of these components aren't as powerful as the ones found in the 14-inch version of the HP OmniBook X Flip we reviewed some time ago, they're still more than capable of handling daily workflow tasks, whether it's crunching numbers on spreadsheets, typing up long essays via Microsoft Office, researching info on the internet, and more.

It also features an NPU with 50 TOPS to help the laptop perform local AI tasks more efficiently, a 16-inch 2K OLED touchscreen to display images and videos with crisp detail and vibrant colors, and a long-lasting battery life of 30 hours so you can work for a whole day without worrying about it losing power.

Add on top a comfortable-to-use keyboard, a plethora of USB and HDMI ports, and stylus pen compatibility for easier note-taking or digital art sketching, and you've got a laptop that's worth the price of admission, especially now that it's 50% off for Best Buy's Labor Day Sale.

FAQ

How long will Best Buy's Labor Day Sale last? Best Buy's Labor Day Sale will last until September 7, 2026.

Can it handle gaming or heavy creative work? No, mainly because it was designed for light workflow tasks and everyday productivity. Trying to use the HP OmniBook X Flip 16-inch laptop for gaming or heavy creative work will cause its performance to stutter and overheat quickly.

What convertible modes does it support? The HP OmniBook X Flip 16-inch laptop supports Laptop Mode, Tablet Mode, Tent Mode, and Reserve Mode (a.k.a. Media Mode).

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