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Flagship laptops often pack high-end specs and maximize the wow factor. But Dell decided to take a different approach with the XPS 13 this year. Rather than shove every premium option into a PC regardless of price, Dell built a budget-friendly laptop with premium build quality and surprisingly strong specs without breaking the bank.

The result is a truly impressive laptop that punches well above its price. The XPS 13 has a 2.5K 120Hz panel, a solid keyboard and trackpad, and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports packed into its thin aluminum body.

Dell is bullish about the new XPS 13, stating that the company wants the laptop to be people's first XPS. Our Cale Hunt called the new XPS 13 "the perfect starter PC" and our Zac Bowden was "shocked" at the quality and value of the laptop.

Dell's current discount on the XPS 13 is modest, but it keeps the laptop at an affordable price.

Dell Pro Wireless Headset: was $139.99 now $118.99 at Dell This headset is an excellent companion to the Dell XPS 13 if you want to listen to meetings or seminars in public or have clear audio when chatting on Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

Laptop deals in 2026

The unfortunate reality in 2026 is that it's increasingly difficult to find a great deal on anything, let alone a quality PC. The ongoing RAM crisis hurts PC shoppers, but the truth is that money doesn't go as far as it used to.

That means that sometimes you need to grab a PC when it's worth it rather than holding out hope for a killer sale.

It's no longer a given that electronics will become cheaper over time. In some cases, prices have increased after launch. Apple raised the price of the MacBook Neo by $100, and Dell did the same with the XPS 13. Both those laptops were once $699 for everyday shoppers and $599 for students.

Still, the Dell XPS 13 is a bargain at its current price, and it delivers the features you'd expect from a modern laptop. That may not sound like much, but a lot of laptops in this price range are missing key features that should be commonplace in even budget-friendly computers.

Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Neo

(Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

Compare the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Neo and you'll see that only Dell's budget-friendly laptop has backlit keys. The XPS 13 also has an IR sensor for facial recognition, better speakers, and support for Wi-Fi 7 rather than the older Wi-Fi 6E.

The XPS 13 also has Thunderbolt 4 ports that make it the obvious choice for anyone who needs to use more than one external display. And speaking of displays, the 120Hz screen of the XPS 13 also beats out Apple's offering (60Hz).

Dell delivers more value than Apple, making the XPS 13 easy to recommend.

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