Stick it to the PC component crisis and save $1,000 on Alienware's RTX 5070 pre-built gaming desktop with 32GB of DDR5 RAM
Enjoy PC gaming with a capable pre-built from Alienware, offering a $1,000 discount for a limited time.
The memory crisis rages on, driving PC gaming prices through the roof. But that won't stop Dell (as Alienware) from offering powerful gaming desktops and letting players enjoy their favorite titles at high resolutions and smooth frame rates.
One rig in particular is the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop, currently discounted by $1,000 and offering an RTX 5070 (12 GB) GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU configuration for $2,229.99 at Dell (was $3,229.99).
"The Alienware Aurora R16 delivers great gaming performance at a whisper thanks to its powerful components and enhanced cooling technology." — Tony Polanco, Senior Computing Writer, Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Why buy Alienware?
The "Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop" (a.k.a. the Alienware Aurora R16) is a top-class gaming PC that has earned top marks across a few of our sister sites, including a 4.5/5 star review from Tom's Guide and a 4.5/5 star review from TechRadar.
It didn't earn these top review scores lightly either, as the Alienware Aurora R16 configuration that's on sale is equipped with some of the most mainstream and capable hardware for gaming.
These include an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card to help it run graphically intense games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p and 60fps (with some DLSS support), 32GB RAM to help it maintain stability during heavy multitasking (like playing a game while opening several browser tabs), and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F CPU to aid it during content creation (like photo editing and rendering graphics) or everyday tasks (like browsing the web or writing reports).
It also has a 1TB SSD, so the Aurora can store plenty of game files or work folders that can be transferred in mere seconds.
To top it off, the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop has a superb ventilation and cooling system that will prevent this gaming PC from overheating during heavy-duty tasks while keeping it quiet.
Extra accessories for the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop
So if you're looking for a reliable gaming PC rig that can play the best PC games at their full graphical potential while getting some work done on the side in a jiffy, then you won't regret snagging the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop, now on sale for $2,229.99 at Dell.
While you're at it, here are some additional discounted accessories to help complete your Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop setup and enhance your gaming experience.
"Developed in collaboration with over 100 esports professionals, it stands as one of the best wireless gaming headsets and has dethroned my favorite Razer option as my daily driver." — Brendan Lowry, Contributor, Gaming
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
"Build quality is exceptional, typing feels great, and gaming performance is flawless. It's light on extra features at this price point, but the core experience is good enough to make up for it." — Zachary Boddy, former Staff Writer
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
"Dell knocks it out of the park again with the excellent Alienware AW720M gaming mouse. Sleek, lightweight, and gorgeous, this mouse sports some serious hardware and specs." ~—Allisa James, Computing Staff Writer
TechRadar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Can I upgrade its storage?
Yes, you can upgrade the Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop's storage space via its internal SSD slots up to a maximum of 4TB.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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