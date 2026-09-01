Best Buy's Labor Day Sale has brought one of our favorite high-class gaming laptops' Memory-Crisis-induced price hike down by 24%
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 remains one of the best-performing premium laptops for gaming at over 120 fps on 1,600p resolution, and it's now 24% off thanks to Best Buy's Labor Day deal
The memory crisis continues to get worse, driving the price of gaming laptops to ridiculous extremes while scaring people into buying them despite the price hikes out of fear that their prices will worsen before they get better.
Thankfully, retailers will always continue to offer brief respites from this crisis with generous discounts for the best gaming laptops.
For example, one of our top-rated gaming laptops, the ASUS ROG Strix G16, has had its steep listing price of $2,299.99 brought down to $1,749.99 at Best Buy until the end of Best Buy's Labor Day Sale on September 7, 2026.
"The latest ASUS ROG Strix G16 takes full advantage of AMD's most powerful mobile processors to offer excellent performance and a consistent gaming experience, and may end up being an underrated value-play in the premium gaming laptop segment this year." ~ Zachary Boddy, Former Staff Writer
Windows Central Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Why buy the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop (AMD)?
Of all the best gaming laptops we've personally tested, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 remains one of the finest for those who prefer to outfit their desktops with AMD hardware.
As noted in our 4.5 Star Review of the ASUS ROG Strix G16, it delivers exceptional performance, capable of running graphically demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 69 fps or over 140 fps thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 TI graphics card, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor.
In addition, this laptop features an LED, FHD, IPS display capable of rendering images and videos at vibrant and colorful 1600p resolutions with refresh rates of 165 Hz and a max brightness of 300 nits.
Combine these specs with a comfy keyboard with extra buttons, and you've got a powerhouse gaming-on-the-go machine that will let you play your favorite games with sublime graphical details and smooth-as-butter gameplay input responsiveness.
So, if you don't mind a laptop with a mostly plastic design and prefer using AMD processors rather than Intel ones, then the ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop that's now $1749.99 at Best Buy won't steer you wrong.
I know it certainly pleased my former colleague, Zachary Boddy, when he said, "The ROG Strix G16 isn't trying to compete with the most premium devices from Razer or Lenovo, and instead offers a lot of power in a solidly built chassis, paired with a fantastic keyboard and a comfortable display. It could be the underdog of the premium gaming laptop segment."
FAQ
How long will Best Buy's Labor Day Sale last?
Best Buy's Labor Day Sale will last until September 7, 2026
Is its RAM upgradeable?
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop can have its RAM upgraded to a max limit of 64GB via its two DDR5 SODIMM memory slots.
Can its storage space be upgraded?
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop can have its storage upgraded by inserting NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs via its two M.2 2280 slots, each of which can support up to 2TB of space for a grand total of 4TB.
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Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series
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