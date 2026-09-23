If you’re a fan of Microsoft’s smaller and lighter Surface PCs, we’ve got some good news! During Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit event in Hawaii, Microsoft announced new versions of the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch, now powered by the Snapdragon X2 Plus and featuring brighter screens, longer battery life, and even 5G on select models.

We previously reviewed both the Surface Pro 12-inch (2025) and Surface Laptop 13-inch (2025), giving the former some very high praise, while the Laptop 13-inch we were a bit less impressed with, mostly due to the price.

Hands-on: New Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch with Snapdragon X2 Plus + Surface Mouse - YouTube Watch On

The new refreshed models will be available starting October 13 and start at $1,149 for the Surface Pro 12-inch and $1,199 for the Surface Laptop 13-inch.

Both come in a new Black colorway (in addition to Platinum and Violet; Ocean Blue has sadly been retired) and feature screens that can now reach up to 500 nits of peak brightness, making them easier to view outdoors in direct sunlight.

Both Surface Laptop 13-inch and Surface Pro 12-inch 2nd Editions come in the Violet colorway with the optional new Surface Mouse. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Surface Pro 12" (Gen2) Surface Laptop 13" (Gen2) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus (6 Core) Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus (6 Core) NPU Qualcomm Hexagon with 80 TOPS Qualcomm Hexagon with 80 TOPS Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Memory 16GB and 24GB LPDDR5x RAM 16GB and 24GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB (UFS) Removable 256GB, 512GB (UFS) Display 12" PixelSense LCD

2196 x 1464 (220 PPI)

Up to 90Hz (60Hz default)

Adaptive Color/Contrast

Up to 500 nits 13" PIxelSense

1920 x 1280 (178 PPI)

Up to 60Hz

Adaptive Color/Contrast

Up to 500 nits Weight 1.5 lbs. (0.69kg) 2.7 lbs. (1.23 kg) Battery life Up to 15.5 hours of local video playback

Up to 13 hours of active web usage Up to 22.5 hours of local video playback

Up to 18 hours of active web usage Price Starts $1,149 Starts $1,199 Release date October 13 (Wi-Fi) October 13

NEW Microsoft Surface Pro 12" (2nd Edition): $1,149 at Best Buy Surface Pro 12‑inch is built for ideas on the move. At just 1.5 pounds, it delivers tablet flexibility with full Windows laptop power so you can sketch, create, stream, and work from almost anywhere. With fast performance and up to 15.5 hours of battery life, it stays productive from morning through night.

NEW Microsoft Surface Laptop 13" 2nd Edition: $1,199.99 at Best Buy Surface Laptop 13‑inch is Microsoft's most portable model at just 2.7 pounds, built for people who work wherever life takes them. It combines a precision keyboard, premium design, a 13‑inch touchscreen, and up to 22.5 hours of battery life to stay productive on the go.

Both devices feature the same designs as last year, but with more power and battery life. Indeed, Microsoft claims the Surface Laptop 13-inch gets up to 22.5 hours of battery life, while Surface Pro 12-inch up to 15.5 hours.

Image 1 of 2 Surface Pro 12-inch comes in violet, black, and platinum. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central) Surface Laptop 13-inch comes in a new black color. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Under the hood is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus SoC in a 6-core configuration, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage in the baseline configuration. If you need more RAM or storage, you can customize memory up to 24GB RAM and 512GB storage for a higher price.

Notably, it seems Microsoft has removed the 8GB RAM option that was available on the last-gen Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch, which allowed the company to price those models below $1,000. The new devices start at 16GB RAM, which explains why their starting prices are so high.

The new Surface Pro 12-inch will also be available with 5G as an optional configuration for commercial customers. No pricing or configuration details have been revealed as yet, but the company has confirmed that it’s coming soon.

The Surface Pro 12-inch also comes pre-loaded with a new Windows app called Microsoft Ink Canvas, which Microsoft describes as an “AI-powered, pen-first experience for sketching, annotating, generating images and summarizing text directly on the canvas.” The new app will be made available to download via the Microsoft Store on October 13.

Image 1 of 2 The new Surface Mouse looks great. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central) It features a soft-touch material that feels great. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Alongside the new PCs, Microsoft also unveiled a new Surface mouse, available in black or platinum colors, and featuring built-in haptics and a new action button that can be configured by the user. It’s the first update to the Surface mouse we’ve seen since it was first introduced 10 years ago.

All three new devices are expected to be made available starting October 13 at the Microsoft Store and third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, though you can now preorder the Surface Pro 12" at Best Buy, as well as the new Surface Laptop 13".

Let us know in the comments your thoughts on the refreshed Surface lineup!

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