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Microsoft just announced a refreshed Surface Pro 12-inch (2nd Edition), a Surface Laptop 13-inch (2nd Edition), and a new Surface Mouse. Those PCs run on Snapdragon X2 Plus processors and promise solid battery life and performance while maintaining portability. But Microsoft announced more than Surface refreshes this week. The tech giant also unveiled Microsoft Ink Canvas.

Ink Canvas is a pen-first workspace that combines handwriting, sketches, annotations, and AI features on a single canvas. Microsoft says those inputs provide Copilot with additional context that can be used to generate documents and other content.

"Ink Canvas lets customers use Slim Pen to express intent visually, spatially, and in their own handwriting — giving Copilot richer context and helping rough thoughts become useful creations faster," explained Microsoft.

Ink Canvas will be pre-installed on new Surface Pro 12-inch devices and will be added to the Microsoft Store on October 13, 2026.

Inking, now with AI

Microsoft is no stranger to inking apps and experiences. Surface PCs have supported a pen since the very beginning of the brand. Over the years, Microsoft has tested a variety of ways to integrate inking with Windows.

Back in the days of Windows 10, Microsoft introduced an Ink Workspace that was connected to Microsoft Whiteboard and the Snipping Tool. A major update to Ink Workspace shipped to Windows 11 in 2021.

The improved Ink Workspace lets you pin different apps, making it easier to open inking experiences, such as Sticky Notes or even Microsoft Paint.

I prefer the third-party app Ink Workspace (not related to Microsoft's Ink Workspace) because it has more features. Inking has been at the heart of Surface for years through both first-party and third-party experiences.

Microsoft's new Ink Canvas is the latest attempt by the company to integrate AI into a general user experience. We've seen smartphones and tablets connect inking to AI already. Googlebooks have some tricks in the same area. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft's AI ink experience stands out from the competition.

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