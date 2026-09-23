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Google recently announced 'Googlebooks' as new laptops built with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors, expanding its range beyond budget-centric Chromebooks at a more premium price point. Starting at $899 with an Acer model, more devices from ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are also due to launch on October 4, 2026.

The best of Gemini meets a whole new kind of laptop. Google

Among its five 'flagship' launch models, Google advertises features such as high-resolution touchscreen displays, haptic touchpads, and built-in NPUs for local AI tasks, primarily focusing on Gemini. Of the 13.4-inch to 15.3-inch laptops, only the $999 Dell XPS Googlebook uses an LCD screen, while the remaining brands opt for OLED panels. So, is 'Googlebook OS' any threat to Windows?

Familiar hardware, fledgling OS

It looks familiar, but will enough people buy into Googlebook OS? (Image credit: Google | Getty Images)

My gut reaction — as someone outside the target audience for these Android-on-steroids laptops — was one of unsurprising skepticism. Before looking at prices, I immediately thought of the ongoing, oft-misrepresented software compatibility controversy surrounding Windows on ARM laptops that arrived with Qualcomm's first Snapdragon X chips.

If Microsoft already faced pushback at the slightest hint of incompatibility, I'm not sure a Google-first laptop stands a chance against Windows ultrabooks in the same price range, especially when the first Googlebook wave resembles existing laptops from the same brands anyway. Plus, they have to compete with Apple's similarly priced MacBook Air and cheaper MacBook Neo.

I know, I hear you saying, "Oh, the Windows Central guy isn't excited about the Googlebook? Quelle surprise!" I get it, but hear me out; I'm still a regular consumer like anyone else, and I'm always a fan of genuine rivalry if it drives the kind of competitive pricing that led Dell to answer the MacBook Neo with the new XPS 13.

However, I can't deny my hunch that 'Googlebook' is a boring name (which already confuses Google's own search engine by taking you to Google Books), and that the hardware itself isn't particularly innovative, potentially even confusing your average laptop buyer who doesn't base their entire life around Gemini AI. Is it an even less exciting attempt at a Copilot+ PC for Android fans?

Who are the Googlebooks made for?

Glowbar aside, this is all pretty standard hardware. (Image credit: Google)

Despite my apprehension, I'm still fascinated, and I wonder what someone would do if they had a chance to go hands-on with a Googlebook. What would you test? Would you try to install a certain app, run a particular component benchmark, or focus more on the premium chassis? As it happens, I might have the opportunity to take the $1,299 ASUS Googlebook 14 for a spin.

I'm particularly interested in hearing what real, regular folk think because, besides the vague claims of being "designed for Gemini Intelligence" alongside an RGB 'Glowbar' that shows little beyond your battery life or charging status, there doesn't seem to be anything to suggest that these Googlebooks aren't much more than glorified Chromebooks or overengineered smartphones.

With Continue On, you can start a task on your Android phone and finish it on Googlebook. Keep your momentum and pick up exactly where you left off. Google

I can already control Android apps on my Windows PC with Phone Link, though, of course, Google is pushing for a more native feel with its 'Continue On' app handoff feature — my word, it even sounds like Continuum — that allows you to move from your Android device to a Googlebook with your half-completed tasks intact. Sounds smoother than using something like Samsung DeX.

Google's apparent attempt to revive its premium Pixelbook feels like it'll sit in a strange limbo, as the behemoth brand bets it all on Gemini and hopes the general public actually cares enough to ditch Windows, macOS, or Linux to buy into this new generation of AI PC hype. Will it end up in the Google Graveyard, or is the Googlebook different? At least they're trying.

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