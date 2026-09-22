When I learned that it wouldn't be StarCraft, but instead World of Warcraft: Forever to close out BlizzCon 2026, I was admittedly a bit puzzled. After seeing how World of Warcraft: Forever's beta has been going, though, now I get it.

I've been playing WoW since vanilla, and I've seen every permutation of the game since its inception. All the bugs, content droughts, story highs and lows ... World of Warcraft has been an absolutely wild ride since my teens, and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

At BlizzCon 2026, Blizzard revealed the latest incarnation of its legendary MMORPG with thousands of WoW fans and Xbox execs in attendance. World of Warcraft: Forever was received to huge fanfare and promises to deliver on a "Classic+" experience many fans have been asking for for years.

World of Warcraft: Forever | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In essence, WoW: Forever is a take on the game's classic era, remixing the original game with new content in a slightly divergent timeline. It adds new characters, thousands of new quests, a variety of new features, new dungeons and raids, and aims to double down on what made classic WoW such a legend. The world itself will be the main character, with leveling, immersion, and social systems as the core driver of play.

World of Warcraft's retail version has shortened its gameplay loop to the game's detriment in my view, hyper-optimizing for maximum convenience and minimal friction. The leveling experience has become trivial, immersion is practically non-existent given that you can just fly over all the content, and the rewards revolve around a weekly chest which feels a bit like picking up a salary from a job.

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It's still fun tackling high-end challenges in Mythic difficulty in modern WoW — but many players yearn for a time when WoW felt more like an RPG, and less like an arcade game. That's what WoW: Forever aims to deliver, and thousands have poured into the beta to catch a glimpse.

To learn more, I spoke to World of Warcraft Forever's lead game designer, Tim Jones, and lead software engineer Nora Valleta all about what the plans are.

World of Warcraft Forever vs. World of Warcraft retail

The new Skyborne elves will give WoW players on both Horde and Alliance access to the inexplicably popular Blood Elf model. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

"I think [World of Warcraft] Classic and Retail just serve different types of audience at this point," Nora Valleta explains. "Like Retail has evolved over the many years, and I was part of that evolution, part of making those decisions along the way."

"For Classic players, it's much more about a social experience. They don't want to queue, they want to be out in the world exploring and have to physically make their way to the dungeon. They like being immersed in the world, meeting people in the wilds. The world is the main character. It's not about Thrall or Jaina, it's about your friends, these places. Your story of, 'oh, we went into this cave, Bob did something dumb, then we had to rescue Tim, and then Tim died.' That story is more important than stories about the NPCs ... and we're providing the immersive world for it to happen."

The team talked about overlap between the two audiences here, and I mentioned that there are things about Classic that I miss in Retail, such as the immersive open world — something I would argue is universally better and more appealing than simply flying over all the content completely free of any sort of danger per Retail.

"I think we [the Classic team] often inspire them to try new things. Retail now has World Bosses inside of a Lair for example now, we borrow ideas from each other," Tim Jones explains. "I could see them borrowing the camping system from us very easily, and perhaps connect it to Player Housing? I would love some day to maybe take Player Housing and bring it into the Classic world."

Lore building and horizontal progression in World of Warcraft: Forever

Bandarion Keep in Tirisfal Glades is a new area inspired by the new lore established in the recent surprise-drop Warcraft 3 expansion. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I asked the team to explain their approach to lore and world-building in WoW: Forever, given that it seems to sit in a slightly different timeline than WoW's modern era. I already wrote a piece about why WoW: Forever's developers decided to include Skyborne elves as the new playable race, despite the fact that there's no mention of them in the modern lore. The team said they want to explore some of the grey areas from Classic, Skyborne will tell the story of Eldre'Thalas and Dire Maul, for example, which was previously never fully fleshed out.

"This is a new continuity," Nora Valleta explains. "We're starting from the same place. Think of adjacent timelines. Some things might be a bit different ... we're not going to do something that is super divergent, like, stopping Arthas from becoming the Lich King for example. Or that Jaina is secretly a Dreadlord ... but who knows?"

"The same philosophy applies to how we'll expand continents. The new zone River Glades for example, the landmass existed in the classic map ... but there was nothing there. It was an opportunity to fill in those spaces and complete those stories too."

"Honestly, every memory you have, every memory that our Classic fans have, we're trying to capitalize on and make something cool out of it. What was that weird gate in Azshara all that time, for example? That's now Timbermaw Hold, right? What's inside Old Ironforge?"

World of Warcraft: Forever features the first iteration of Xbox-native gamepad controls, and they work pretty great already. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Blizzard is also building a new Legacy system into WoW: Forever to incentivize building alts and experiencing the game in new ways. Indeed, WoW: Forever will be locked at level 60 cap in perpetuity and designed for horizontal progression rather than vertical progression.

"We're really hoping the legacy system will incentivize people to make alternate characters and level up their account through perks, giving them reasons to experience new paths through the world."

Different gameplay milestones will award legacy points in this new system, granting perks in a small talent tree that can boost trade skills, offer extra convenience, and so on. Blizzard says that there are achievements tied to the Legacy system too, which will reward hardcore grinders with exclusive cosmetics. Blizzard wants to add new content at all levels to serve this system, not just the end-game.

"We might add an update where we put in a new zone designed not for level 60, but for level 27 to 32 for example, with a new dungeon. The best way to experience that would be to make a new character. It's not all about level 60, we're going to serve across all levels, as well as awesome level 60 endgame content too."

Approach to difficulty, and Class balance in Classic+

The floating undead fortress of Naxxramas was the capstone raid of WoW classic back in the day. Will it return in WoW: Forever? (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

One of the interesting talking points around Classic vs. Retail pertains to difficulty. If you're pushing Mythic+ keys or doing Heroic or Mythic difficulty raiding in Retail, I think there's no real question about which version requires more active involvement. However, Classic's open world is far more punishing than Retail's is. Even if the dungeons and raids are easier, actually acquiring gear is also far more difficult and therefore more rewarding, in my view.

I had a full set of heroic items within a week in the current Retail patch. I remember grinding BWL raids for months before my Nemesis shoulders dropped back in the day. It felt so, sooooo good when I finally got them. In Retail, gear is basically throwaway and forgettable.

There are things about Classic I definitely do not miss, though, and it's how classes were actually balanced. Some specs were just unviable. Prot Paladins couldn't tank serious content owing to not having a taunt, for example. Blizzard is changing its philosophy a bit for WoW: Forever.

"Every single one of our 27 talent trees is now viable for all content in WoW: Forever," says Tim Jones. "That's one big class design goal. That doesn't mean they're all the same ... or all equal. They have strengths and weaknesses. But they're all worthy to bring. None are so powerful that you'll stack your raid with them either."

World of Warcraft: Forever features new talent trees to improve upon general class balance. Shame Avenger's Shield didn't make the cut, though ... (Image credit: Windows Central)

"You can be a Ret Paladin in raids, you can Seal twist," says Nora Valetta, in reference to how Retribution spec Paladins weren't really raid-viable back in the day. "On the flip side, our attitude towards tuning and dungeon difficulty and raids is that the world should be scary ... raids should be difficult. You'll need to prepare, craft potions, make sure you have class diversity and buffs. Get all the gear you can, do reputation grinds. You should need a good amount of research on what bosses do. But ... we're not going to stomp your face into the ground."

The team explained to me that while they want raids to be tough, they're not gunning for WoW Retail's 100+ wipes Mythic raid difficulty.

"We're going to consistently deliver new 10 and 20 player content every patch. Onyxia will be our 40 man raid. Classic players enjoy a casual experience, we don't want people to do 100 attempts on a boss. If you've formed the group and done your homework, you should be on the road to success. Over-prepare and crush the content, that's what Classic players want to do."

Am I too old for WoW: Forever?

Not quite grey yet ... but getting there. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

I've been playing through WoW: Forever beta over the past week, and it's equal parts nostalgic and intriguing. The new lighting and fog effects make a big difference to the mood of zones like Tirisfal Glades, and new lore and quests make the world feel fresh in a way that reminisces of the Cataclysm revamp of yore.

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I'm curious how rewarding and active WoW: Forever's endgame might end up being for me personally, though. WoW: Forever made me feel old, and maybe a bit broken. Will I have the attention span to spend weeks upon weeks hunting for specific drops in WoW: Forever? Have WoW Retail's Creation Catalyst "insta-gearing" system and infinite epic drops spoiled me? Do I have the free time to build up in-game relationships necessary to find decent raid teams and groups in WoW: Forever?

I'm going to try my best ... at least.

World of Warcraft: Forever launches on November 4, 2026, for Windows PC.

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