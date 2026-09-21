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Copilot for Windows 11 will feature a built-in browser that makes staying within the app seamless, even when you need answers from the web.

The Microsoft Copilot app will soon include a built-in browser for more users. Microsoft started testing the feature back in March, but the broader rollout of the built-in browser will begin in late November.

The idea is that when you click a link within the Copilot app, you'll stay within Copilot rather than jump into your default browser.

Microsoft described the feature through its message center (archived here):

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"Microsoft Copilot app now supports in-app browsing on Windows and Mac, allowing users to open websites side-by-side with chat. Available via admin opt-in now, with broader rollout in late November 2026. Users can manage tabs, toggle full-screen, or open links externally. Data is stored locally, similar to Edge."

You can resize the Copilot conversation and built-in web browser within the Copilot app. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Copilot's behavior is similar to what you see in Microsoft Teams. It's normal to see apps open in their own browser. X, Reddit, and other popular sites do the same thing.

The question is whether Copilot having a built-in browser will change workflows. Will people start a session by asking Copilot a question and stay in the app, or will they stick with their preferred browser and use Copilot inside it?

It may seem like a distinction without a difference, but getting someone to change their default habit is a massive challenge. Google has had some luck in this area on mobile devices. I often find myself using Gemini and then browsing the web, which effectively gets me to use a different browser. I'm sure Microsoft would love to get people to do the same thing with Copilot on their PCs.

Microsoft may have better luck retaining users who already use Copilot than trying to convert Edge users by forcing Copilot into the Sidebar. The actual experiences are quite similar, but the entry points are different.

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