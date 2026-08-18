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Last year, Microsoft announced a major update coming to the Taskbar on Windows 11 that would allow users to swap out the Windows Search box for one powered by Copilot. Dubbed "Ask Copilot," this new experience would let users interact with Copilot straight from the Taskbar, while maintaining support for searching for apps and files.

Since its announcement, the feature has slowly rolled out in preview to a small subset of users. Most of those users are commercial customers utilizing the Microsoft 365 Copilot app, but a version for consumers was also being developed for the standard Microsoft Copilot app.

At least, that was true until a few months back, when an update to the consumer-facing Copilot app removed support for it. Since then, Ask Copilot has only worked with the Microsoft 365 Copilot app, but with the announcement that the consumer Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot are merging under one app experience, Ask Copilot is disappearing once more.

First Look: Windows 11's new Copilot Powered Taskbar Search Box - YouTube Watch On

"As we implement these changes, we're temporarily disabling Ask Copilot on the taskbar to update the new experience and incorporate your feedback," a Microsoft changelog has confirmed. The company doesn't explain what user feedback it's taking onboard, or if the Ask Copilot experience will change in any meaningful way. For now, it's no longer in testing.

If you've been using Ask Copilot on the Taskbar, the latest updates to the Copilot app and Microsoft 365 Copilot app will result in the feature disappearing, restoring the standard Windows Search experience automatically.

The UI between Ask Copilot and Windows Search is different. In fact, the two experiences are handled by entirely separate teams at Microsoft. Windows Search is, naturally, developed by the Windows team, whereas Ask Copilot is built by the Copilot and Microsoft 365 AI teams.

Recent upgrades to the Windows Search experience confirm that Ask Copilot is always going to be a separate, optional experience for users who want it. Windows Search is still the primary search experience on Windows, and is being redesigned to remove clutter, ads, and prioritize more accurate and speedy results.

The Ask Copilot search pane is similarly decluttered, but includes a chat box for initiating conversations with Copilot, along with shortcut buttons in the Taskbar for launching into Copilot Vision. If you're someone who has been looking forward to the Ask Copilot experience, it looks like you're going to be waiting a while longer before it begins shipping.

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