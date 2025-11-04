First look at Windows 11's new Copilot-powered Taskbar search box in action — better than the old search UI?

News
By published

Microsoft has started testing a new Copilot-powered search box on the Taskbar on Windows 11. It's better in some ways, but worse in others. Let's take a look.

First Look: Windows 11's new Copilot Powered Taskbar Search Box - YouTube First Look: Windows 11's new Copilot Powered Taskbar Search Box - YouTube
Watch On

Microsoft has released the first Windows 11 preview build that includes the company's new upcoming Copilot powered Taskbar search box, which replaces the traditional Windows Search interface with a floating Copilot interface that houses both search results and AI chatbot capabilities.