First look at Windows 11's new Copilot-powered Taskbar search box in action — better than the old search UI?

First Look: Windows 11's new Copilot Powered Taskbar Search Box - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft has released the first Windows 11 preview build that includes the company's new upcoming Copilot powered Taskbar search box, which replaces the traditional Windows Search interface with a floating Copilot interface that houses both search results and AI chatbot capabilities.

I've had some hands-on time with the new experience, and this early implementation offers some interesting changes that streamline the searching UI while also promoting more Copilot AI use, for better or worse. Let's get into it.

The first thing I noticed is a how the new UI feels quite polished in regard to interaction and animations. Clicking on the search box in the Taskbar dynamically shrinks it into an ellipsis animation, and a text box appears floating above the Taskbar where you can begin to type your search or chat query.