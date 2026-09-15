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Windows 11 just received an out-of-band update that addresses several issues with the operating system. The September Patch Tuesday update includes almost 1,000 security fixes and other improvements, but it also had bugs that broke folder shares in Hyper-V-based Linux virtual machines, Remote Desktop Services, and certain audio devices.

Microsoft released the out-of-band update shortly after the issues were confirmed. It should download automatically in the background if you're running Windows 11 versions 26H1, 25H2, or 24H2. You can also grab the update through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

For the sake of clarity, Microsoft refers to these types of updates as out-of-band updates, but many people refer to them as emergency updates because installing them is urgent enough to ship the fixes immediately.

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Here's a quick summary of the fixes, as outlined by Microsoft:

"Microsoft has identified issues that affect some devices after installing the September 2026 Windows security update, released September 8, 2026. On affected devices, host folder shares might be unavailable in Hyper-V-based Linux virtual machines, Remote Desktop Services might stop responding, which can prevent new sessions from being created and can prevent local and remote sign-in, and some USB Audio Class 1.0 devices might fail in multichannel audio modes."

Out-of-band updates have been released more in 2026 than in previous years. Some bugs in Windows 11 have required multiple patches.

When we publish a piece on Windows Central about a Windows 11 update, it's normal to see comments asking what the update will break. When there are inevitably issues with Windows 11, people ask "what do you expect" or something along those lines.

Obviously, if Microsoft finds issues, it needs to patch them. Emergency updates should be used when needed. My question is: why are they needed more frequently this year?

The situation is so bad that people celebrated the option to pause Windows 11 updates forever.

Microsoft is in the middle of an initiative to improve Windows 11 and reduce pain points in the operating system. But no one will care if they can move the Taskbar to the top of the screen or customize the Start menu if their speakers don't work.

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