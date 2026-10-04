Microsoft says Windows 11 version 26H2 is a "predictable and low-disruption update" — now it needs to prove Windows still has a future worth getting excited about

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Published 4 min read

Windows 11 26H2 goes stable, Surface’s October 7 event looms, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 outperforms Intel — it’s been a week of quiet but meaningful shifts across Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Surface Laptop 7
(Image credit: Windows Central)

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It looks like Microsoft is wrapping up its Windows and Surface efforts for 2026 to be able to focus on the future. Last week the company announced refreshes to the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch. This week, Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 version 26H2.

With a bunch of Surface announcements in the rearview mirror and another update to Windows 11 rolling out, Microsoft can point its followers to the future. The description of the Windows and Surface event next week says, "Join us live... for a look at what's next from Windows, Surface, and NVIDIA."

I hope Microsoft has some exciting news in store for its event. Windows and Surface have been far from exciting lately. It is possible to market boring products, of course, but they have to be reliable.

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This week Microsoft announced Windows 11 version 26H2 and called it a "predictable and low-disruption update." If Microsoft wants to win back consumers, it needs to either be cutting edge or actually deliver predictable and low-disruption updates. It feels like for the last few years we've gotten neither.

Biggest News of the Week

Windows 11 Start button
Microsoft releases Windows 11 version 26H2, calls it a "predictable and low-disruption update"

The next version of Windows 11 is now generally available. Here's what's now and how you can get it.

First images of Microsoft&#039;s Surface Pro 12-inch tablet PC.
How to watch Microsoft's Windows and Surface event

Microsoft's October 7 Windows and Surface event is almost here. Here's where to watch and what to expect.

Close-up of a silver laptop deck featuring a Snapdragon X2 Elite Copilot+PC sticker alongside Energy Star and HDMI badges.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Elite outperforms Intel on CPU, AI, battery, and price

New tests show Qualcomm’s 18‑core Snapdragon X2 outperforming Intel’s mainstream laptop chips across CPU, AI, battery life, and price, proving the non‑Extreme model is already a major threat.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Image credit: Qualcomm
The next version of Windows drops support for the Snapdragon 850

Windows 11 version 26H2 is the last officially supported version of Windows for the Snapdragon 850 SoC.

Docker Desktop for Windows using the WSL2 backend on ARM
Microsoft adds native Linux container support to Windows 11

Setting up Linux environments on Windows 11 often requires third-party tools, but native WSL container streamlines the process.

Windows 11
Windows 11 version 27H2: Everything we know so far

With Windows 11 version 26H1 and 26H2 built on different Windows codebases, Microsoft is planning to bring everyone back onto the same platform release with version 27H2 in 2027.

Microsoft has had to release multiple out-of-band updates in 2026. Some bugs required multiple patches to fix. It's gotten so bad that most of our articles about Windows 11 updates are met with comments asking what will break this time.

Unfortunately, the commenters have been proven right several times. One serious bug made Outlook, OneDrive, Dropbox, and other cloud-backed apps inoperable. Another issue froze Remote Desktop and caused audio failures. At one point users couldn't even install a Windows 11 update, forcing Microsoft to pull that update.

If Microsoft is going to undercut its events and trim down its Surface lineup, it needs to double down on reliability. Next week, we should get some answers about Microsoft's plans.

Windows and Surface event

Surface Laptop Ultra

(Image credit: Windows Central / Zac Bowden)

A boring but bug-free Windows 11 update may be a welcome change of pace, but it makes me curious about what Microsoft will discuss at its Windows and Surface event next week. Considering Windows 11 version 26H2 is already rolling out, the focus is likely the future of Windows.

Does Microsoft have something up its sleeve? Has the tech giant learned a lesson about how to build consumer hype? Or are we due for another on-stage announcement about AI and how new PCs can run models locally?

I'm sure there are developers interested in the potential of the Surface Laptop Ultra and RTX Spark for AI development, but there are hundreds of millions of Windows users who care very little about AI. Microsoft needs to at least throw some scraps our way to keep us interested.

Shopping with Sean

Amazon's October Prime Day is next week, but there are already some great deals live. Competing retailers are trying to beat Amazon to the punch, resulting in big savings.

A trio of laptops are the best deals of the week. I'm partial toward the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x because of its thin design but the Samsung Galaxy Book6 and Dell 14S are also great choices.

Dell 14S 14" 2K Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core Ultra 7 355 2026, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Copilot+)
All-day workhorse laptop
Save 44% ($700)
Dell 14S 14" 2K Touchscreen Laptop (Intel Core Ultra 7 355 2026, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Copilot+): was $1,599.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy


"The Dell 14S is a compelling choice for a variety of users thanks to its long-lasting battery life (and) relatively affordable price." ~ Sean Riley, Freelance Writer, Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x
"best battery life"
Save 25% ($330)
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,299.99 now $969.99 at Best Buy

"The Slim 7x (Gen 11) is a laptop I can see fitting in perfectly with students, home business pros, and casual users who simply want a laptop for around $1,199 (even less when it's on sale) that feels like it should cost a lot more." — Cale Hunt, Windows Central

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book6
Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Save 35% ($502.99)
Samsung Galaxy Book6: was $1,449.99 now $947 at Best Buy


"I’ve been using the Samsung Book 6 for a while now and honestly it’s been solid. It’s lightweight, looks premium, and the battery easily gets me through most of the day. Performance is smooth for studying, browsing, videos, and everyday work." ~ VALENTIN, customer review

4.8 out of 5 Stars (based on 40 Best Buy customer reviews)

View Deal

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Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer

Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.

He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.

Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.

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