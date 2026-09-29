Microsoft releases Windows 11 version 26H2, calls it a "predictable and low-disruption update" with no compatibility concerns

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Right on schedule, Microsoft has announced the general availability of the Windows 11 2026 Update, also known as Windows 11 version 26H2. The company consistently releases a new version of the OS in the second half of the year, resetting the support clock and delivering new features and improvements.

The Windows 11 version 26H2 release builds upon the same platform release that powers Windows 11 version 25H2 and version 24H2. This means the update includes no new features on the surface that aren't also rolling out to those older releases, but it does act as a checkpoint that enables all the new features rolled out over the last 12 months.

So if you are still missing new features like the new Start menu or File Explorer improvements, updating to version 26H2 should enable them. "Windows 11, version 26H2 brings together all the Windows innovations, security improvements, and enhancements delivered over the past year to version 25H2," Microsoft says.

Additionally, Microsoft explains that version 26H2 is an enablement package update, which "is a lightweight update that activates new features already included in the operating system through previous monthly servicing updates. Because versions 26H2, 25H2, and 24H2 share a common servicing branch and underlying codebase, many of the components required for version 26H2 are already present on devices before the feature update becomes available."

That means the update will only take a few minutes to download and install, and is low-disruption and safe with no compatibility concerns or bugs to be aware of.

The 26H2 update also resets the support lifecycle clock, meaning users that install it will enjoy 24 months of security and feature updates on Home and Pro edition from today. Commercial editions will receive 36 months of support.

Microsoft is rolling Windows 11 version 26H2 out in waves, but users can get it sooner by ensuring the "Get the latest Windows updates when they're available" option is toggled in Windows Settings.

If you're running Windows 11 version 26H1, you will not be eligible to install Windows 11 version 26H2. Version 26H1 is based on a newer version of the Windows platform compared to version 26H2, and so there's no direct upgrade path currently.

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