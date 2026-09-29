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Most game developers have adjusted their release schedules, moved launch dates, or cleared entire launch windows just to avoid being anywhere near the new Grand Theft Auto release. But Coffee Stain North isn't most developers.

While everyone else has seemingly run for cover Goat Simulator 3 knows who the real GOATS of gaming are and they have announced today that the third major expansion for Goat Simulator 3, titled Ticket to Dizzyworld, is set to launch on November 19, 2026.

Yes, that's the exact same day Rockstar Games is set to launch Grand Theft Auto 6. And Coffee Stain couldn't care less; in fact, they have turned it into a marketing tactic all in itself.



"We launched Baadlands on November 19th last year, and we are releasing Dizzyworld on the same date this year. And we dare anyone to put a game out on the same day. You’ve been warned!"

— Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North

Move over Lucia and Jason: Pilgor the Goat is back and bringing the carnival.

Welcome to Dizzyworld: Rollercoasters, river rapids and bumper cars

Following up on last year's post-apocalyptic Baadlands: Furry Road expansion, Ticket to Dizzyworld swaps the rusty sand-pocalypse for an unregulated theme-park sandbox playground.

Goat Simulator 3 – Ticket to Dizzyworld | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The expansion drops players into a massive new map filled with amusement rides, carnival games, and new opportunities to torment unsuspecting NPCs. Some of the standout features coming in the DLC include:

Custom rollercoaster construction: Create your own physics-defying, health-and-safety-violating rollercoasters for the ultimate theme park experiment.

Create your own physics-defying, health-and-safety-violating rollercoasters for the ultimate theme park experiment. First-Goat perspective: Experience rollercoasters, river rapids, and bumper cars directly through Pilgor's eyes.

Experience rollercoasters, river rapids, and bumper cars directly through Pilgor's eyes. New Goat Gears & collectibles: Packed with new physics-warping carnival gear to cause maximum havoc, alongside collectible Dizzy Tokens scattered across the park to redeem for rewards.

The real kid-friendly GTA

Now there's a genuine irony to this showdown of the titans: while my partner queues up his GTA 6 download, my son will be fighting for the TV screen because he wants to play this DLC as soon as he finishes school. He absolutely loves sandbox games, and Goat Simulator 3 is one of his favourites. He's logged hundreds of hours in the game on multiple platforms at this point.



In many ways, Goat Simulator is like Grand Theft Auto with more Goats and less gun crime, and watching Pilgor ride a bumper car in first-person view will beat a Vice City car chase in this house, hands down.

When and where can I get my hands on Goat Simulator 3: Dizzyworld?

(Image credit: Coffee Stain North)

Goat Simulator 3: Dizzyworld launches on November 19, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC ( Steam , Epic Games Store , Microsoft Store ) and Coffee Stain North has also announced that there are future plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch 2.



Will Pilgor dethrone GTA 6? Probably not, but in this house it certainly will and I commend the nerve.

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