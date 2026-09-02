Xbox's disc-to-digital program was revealed in full last week, and at first, it seemed too good to be true.

Codenamed Positron, Xbox's disc-to-digital program lets Xbox gamers unlock digital rights to physical games, including things like Xbox Cloud Gaming for streaming on the go, and Xbox Play Anywhere for entitlements on Windows PCs and gaming handhelds like the Xbox Ally.

DEAL: Get Surfshark VPN 86% OFF with Windows Central 🦈

There's somewhat insanely no downsides whatsoever: simply insert the disc, claim the entitlement from the disc tile's menu, and boom. The game is now digitally attached to your account. If you sell the disc or pass it on, the digital license will transfer from your account to the new owner. You could claim it back too if they return it.

Xbox Disc-To-Digital Tested: A HUGE win - YouTube Watch On

I'm told this was ultimately how the original Xbox DRM was supposed to work back in 2013, before bad messaging confused the situation and triggered a massive ill-informed backlash (which was ultimately Microsoft's own fault.)

Fast forward to 2026, and people are far more accepting of digital convenience, even as debates over digital rights continue to swirl. PlayStation announced that it will sunset physical discs entirely by 2028, and collectors are not happy. At least Xbox's 2013 DRM has served this system in 2026, Microsoft's manufacturing process for its game discs means that it's able to track rights from physical discs. It's unclear if PlayStation can match it at this time.

Either way, you might be wondering exactly how many games are available. XCT.Live (via IdleSloth) is compiling a database of every disc that is currently compatible with the program, and the list is already quit exhausted. Over 200 completely de-listed games work too, which is phenomenal news for game preservation purposes.

The full list of Xbox Disc-to-Digital games (so far)

007 First Light 7 Days to Die 8 To Glory - The Official Game of the PBR 8-Bit RTS Series [PROTOTYPE] A Plague Tale: Innocence (X1) A Plague Tale: Requiem (Win) A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Ad Infinitum Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion AEW: Fight Forever Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders (X1) Agents of Mayhem Agony AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative Airoheart Alan Wake 2 Alan Wake: Remastered Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Aliens: Fireteam Elite Alone in the Dark (2024) Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy Among Us Anthem Apex Legends Arcadegeddon ARK: Survival Evolved Armello ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore Ashes Cricket Assetto Corsa Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2 Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir ASTRONEER Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1 Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2 Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (SX) Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand (Win) Atomic Heart Attack on Titan Attack on Titan 2 Aven Colony AVICII Invector Back 4 Blood Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Ed. (X1) Baja: Edge of Control HD Balatro Baldur's Gate 3 Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Banner Saga 3 Barbie: Project Friendship Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City Batman: The Telltale Series (X1) Battle Chasers: Nightwar Battleborn Battlefield 1 Battlefield 2042 (SX) Battlefield 2042 (X1) Battlefield 6 Battlefield V Battlefield: Hardline (X1) Beast Quest Ben 10 Beyond a Steel Sky Biomutant BioShock 2: Remastered BioShock: Infinite - The Complete Ed. BioShock: Remastered Black Desert Black Mirror Blackguards 2 BLADESTORM: Nightmare Blair Witch Blasphemous 2 BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend Bleeding Edge Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (X1) Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Borderlands 2 (X1) Borderlands 3 Borderlands 4 Borderlands: Game of the Year Ed. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (X1) Bramble: The Mountain King Bridge Constructor: Portal Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (X1) Bulletstorm: Full Clip Ed. Burnout Paradise: Remastered Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop Cabela’s African Adventures Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (X1) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (X1) Call of Duty: Black Ops III (X1) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (X1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (X1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (X1) Call of Duty: Vanguard (X1) Call of Duty: WWII (X1) Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Carmageddon: Max Damage Carnival Games Cars 3: Driven to Win (X1) Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Castlevania Advance Collection Castlevania Dominus Collection CHAOS;CHILD Charon's Staircase Chicken Run: Eggstraction Chronos: Before the Ashes Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos Classified: France '44 Clock Tower: Rewind Company of Heroes 3 Conan Exiles Construction Simulator Constructor Contra: Operation Galuga CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS Control (X1) Control Ultimate Edition (SX) Crackdown 3: Campaign Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Crayola Scoot Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes (X1) Crimson Desert Cris Tales Crysis 2 Remastered Crysis 3 Remastered Crysis Remastered Cuisineer Cuphead Cyberpunk 2077 CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Danger Zone 2 Dangerous Driving Darksiders Genesis (X1) Darksiders II Deathinitive Ed. Darksiders III (X1) Darksiders Warmastered Ed. DARQ Ultimate Ed. Day of the Tentacle: Remastered DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos DCL-The Game de Blob de Blob 2 Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Ed. Dead Island 2 (X1) Dead Island: Definitive Ed. DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters Dead Rising (X1) Dead Rising 2 (X1) Dead Rising 4 (X1) Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Dead Space Deadlight: Director's Cut Deadpool (X1) DEATHLOOP Deformers Deliver Us The Moon Demon Turf Desperados III Destroy All Humans! Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed Devil May Cry 5 Devil May Cry 5 Special Ed. Devil May Cry HD Collection Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Ed. Diablo IV DiRT 4 DIRT 5 DiRT Rally Disciples: Liberation Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Dishonored 2 (X1) Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (X1) Dishonored: Definitive Ed. (X1) Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Disney Illusion Island Disney Infinity 3.0 (X1) Disneyland Adventures (X1) Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Ed. Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Ed. DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Ed. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins Dolmen Don Bradman Cricket DOOM DOOM + DOOM II DOOM 64 DOOM Eternal (X1) DOOM: The Dark Ages Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons Dragon Age: Inquisition (X1) Dragon Age: The Veilguard Dragon's Dogma 2 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders DREDGE Dungeons 3 Dying Light Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Reloaded Ed. DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS EA SPORTS College Football 25 EA SPORTS College Football 26 EA SPORTS FC 25 (X1) EA SPORTS FIFA 17 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 EA SPORTS NHL 16 EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR Earthfall Earthlock: Festival of Magic eFootball PES 2020 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE Elex ELEX II Endling - Extinction is Forever Enotria: The Last Song EVERSPACE 2 Evil Dead: The Game Evil Genius 2: World Domination Evil West Evolve Exoprimal Extinction F1 2015 F1 2016 F1 2017 F1 2018 (X1) F1 2019 (X1) F1 2020 F1 2021 F1 22 F1 23 Fallen Legion Revenants Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory Farming Simulator 15 (X1) FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves FIFA 15 (X1) FIFA 16 (X1) FIFA 21 (X1) FIFA 22 (SX) FIFA 22 (X1) FIFA 23 (X1) Firefighters: Airport Fire Department Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (X1) Five Nights at Freddy's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Five Nights at Freddy's 3 Five Nights at Freddy's 4 Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location Flashback 2 FlatOut 4: Total Insanity Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Fortnite Forza Horizon 4 Friday the 13th: The Game FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake FRONT MISSION 2: Remake Frostpunk (X1) Funko Fusion G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Game of Thrones - The Telltale Series (X1) Gears 5 Gears of War 4 Gears of War: Ultimate Ed. Gears Tactics Generation Zero Gex Trilogy Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Ed. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Ghostbusters Ghostrunner Ghostrunner 2 Goat Simulator (X1) Goat Simulator 3 God of Rock Gotham Knights Gothic Classic GRADIUS ORIGINS Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Ed. Grand Theft Auto V (X1) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Ed. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Ed. Grandia HD Collection Gravel GreedFall GRID Grim Fandango Remastered Grounded Hades Halo 5: Guardians Halo Infinite Halo Wars 2 Halo: The Master Chief Collection Halo: The Master Chief Collection (China) Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Harvest Moon: One World Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Has-Been Heroes Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (X1) Hello Neighbor Hello Neighbor 2 Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek Hi-Fi RUSH High On Life High On Life 2 HITMAN 3 HITMAN 2 Hogwarts Legacy (X1) Hogwarts Legacy (SX) Homefront: The Revolution Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged HOTEL BARCELONA Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard House Flipper 2 Human Fall Flat Immortal: Unchained Immortals of Aveum Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indivisible (X1) Industry Giant 2 Infinite Air with Mark McMorris Injustice 2 (X1) INSIDE Iron Harvest: Complete Ed. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando John Wick Hex JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party Journey to the Savage Planet (X1) Jumanji: The Video Game Jumanji: Wild Adventures Jurassic World Evolution Jurassic World Evolution 2 Jurassic World Evolution 3 Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth Kena: Bridge of Spirits KeyWe Killer Frequency Killer Instinct Killing Floor 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance (X1) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends L.A. Noire (X1) Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered LEGO 2K Drive LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (X1) LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight LEGO CITY Undercover LEGO DC Super-Villains LEGO Dimensions (X1) LEGO Harry Potter Collection (SX) LEGO Harry Potter Collection (X1) LEGO Jurassic World (X1) LEGO Marvel Super Heroes LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 LEGO Marvel's Avengers (X1) LEGO Party! LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (X1) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO The Incredibles LEGO Worlds LEGO Brawls Let's Build a Zoo Let's Sing 2022 Let's Sing 2024 Let's Sing 2026 Let's Sing Country Lichdom: Battlemage Lies of P LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports Lords of the Fallen (2014) Lords of the Fallen (2024) LUNAR Remastered Collection Mad Max Madden NFL 16 (X1) Madden NFL 17 (X1) Madden NFL 18 Madden NFL 19 Madden NFL 21 (X1) Madden NFL 23 All Madden Ed. (X1) (SX) Mafia II: Definitive Ed. Mafia III Mafia: Definitive Ed. (X1) Mafia: The Old Country Maneater MARVEL Cosmic Invasion Marvel Pinball Epic Collection Vol. 1 Marvel's Midnight Suns (SX) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (X1) Mass Effect: Andromeda Mass Effect: Legendary Ed. Matchbox Driving Adventures Mato Anomalies Mega Man 11 Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 Mega Man X Legacy Collection Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Mega Man Legacy Collection METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake Metal Gear Solid - Master Collection Version Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots - Master Collection Version Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (X1) Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker - Master Collection Version Metal Gear Survive Metal Slug Tactics Metro Redux Micro Machines World Series Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Ed. Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mighty No. 9 MindsEye Minecraft (X1) Minecraft Dungeons Minecraft Legends Minecraft: Story Mode (X1) Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 (X1) Minecraft: (X1) Ed. Mirror's Edge: Catalyst MLB The Show 21 MLB The Show 22 MLB The Show 24 MLB The Show 25 Monster Crown Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4 Monster High Skulltimate Secrets Monster Hunter Wilds MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Monster Jam Steel Titans Monster Jam: Crush It! Mortal Kombat 11 Mortal Kombat X Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Mortal Kombat 1 Mortal Shell: Enhanced Ed. MOTHERGUNSHIP Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord MOUSE: P.I. For Hire Moving Out Moving Out 2 Mutant Football League Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden MX vs ATV All Out MX vs ATV Legends MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore MXGP2 MXX MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure My Time At Portia My Time at Sandrock MySims MySims Kingdom NASCAR Heat 2 NASCAR Heat 4 NASCAR Heat 5 NASCAR Heat Evolution NBA 2K15 (X1) NBA 2K16 (X1) NBA 2K17 (X1) NBA 2K19 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K21 (X1) NBA 2K22 (X1) NBA 2K23 (X1) NBA 2K24 (X1) NBA 2K25 (X1) NBA 2K26 (SX) NBA BOUNCE Necromunda: Hired Gun Need for Speed Need for Speed: Heat Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Need for Speed: Payback Need for Speed: Unbound Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters NERF Legends Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Ed. New Tales from the Borderlands NHL 19 NHL 20 NHL 15 Full Game NHL 21 Great Eight Ed. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Nickelodeon Kart Racers Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny NINJA GAIDEN 4 No Man's Sky No More Heroes 3 (X1) No Place Like Home No Straight Roads Northgard Now That's What I Call Sing 2 Now That’s What I Call Sing Observer: System Redux OCCULTIC;NINE Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Ed. OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes ONRUSH Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Ed. Ori and the Will of the Wisps Outcast - A New Beginning Outlast Outlast 2 Overcooked! All You Can Eat Overwatch Painkiller Paleo Pines Past Cure Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Ed. PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Paw Patrol: On a Roll PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE ED. PAYDAY 3 Pentiment Peppa Pig: World Adventures PGA TOUR 2K25 Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Phar Lap - Horse Racing Challenge Pharaonic Phoenix Point Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (X1) Pillars of Eternity: Complete Ed. PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night Planet Coaster: Console Ed. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Ed. Police Simulator: Patrol Officers Port Royale 4 Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid PRAGMATA Prey (X1) Pro Evolution Soccer 2015 Pro Evolution Soccer 2016 Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 Professional Farmer 2017 Project Cars Project Highrise: Architect's Ed. Project Spark Promenade Prototype 2 PSYCHO-PASS MANDATORY HAPPINESS Psychonauts 2 Quake Quake 2 (2023) R-Type Final 2 R.B.I. Baseball 16 Race with Ryan RAGE 2 (X1) RAID: World War II Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX Raiden IV x MIKADO remix Rare Replay REANIMAL ReCore Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Redfall Redout 2 Redout: Lightspeed Ed. Remothered: Broken Porcelain Remothered: Tormented Fathers Resident Evil (X1) Resident Evil 0 (X1) Resident Evil 2 Resident Evil 4 (2023) Resident Evil 4 (X1) Resident Evil 5 (X1) Resident Evil 6 (X1) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Japan) Resident Evil: Requiem Resident Evil: Revelations (X1) Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (X1) Resident Evil: Village Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy RetroRealms Arcade Return to Monkey Island RICO London RIDE Ride 2 RiME Risk of Rain Risk of Rain 2 RoboCop: Rogue City RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Rock Band 4 Rocket Arena Rocket League Rogue Trooper Redux Roman Rumble in Las Vegum - Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 Rugby 15 Rugby League Live 4 Rugby World Cup 2015 Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (X1) Rustler RWBY: Arrowfell S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Saints Row Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1) Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (X1) Saints Row: The Third - Remastered SAMURAI SHODOWN (Standard Ver.) SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Scar-Lead Salvation Scars Above Scott Pilgrim EX Screamer ScreamRide (X1) Scribblenauts Showdown Sea of Stars: Sunset Ed. Sea of Thieves Session: Skate Sim Severed Steel Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Shadow Warrior Shadows of Doubt Shadows: Awakening Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Shenmue Shenmue II Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter Shi In Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (X1) Sid Meier's Civilization VI Sid Meier's Civilization VII (SX) Sifu SILENT HILL f Sine Mora EX Skull Island: Rise of Kong Skylanders Imaginators Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner's Pack Slay The Spire Slime Rancher Slime Rancher 2 Sniper Elite 4 Sniper Elite 5 Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Sniper Elite: Resistance SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3 Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Snooker 19 Song of the Deep Sophstar Soulstice SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (X1) SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Squirrel with a Gun Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova Star Trek: Resurgence Star Wars - Episode I: Jedi Power Battles Star Wars - Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars - Jedi: Survivor STAR WARS Zero Company Star Wars: Squadrons STAR WARS Battlefront STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter Stardew Valley (X1) Starfield Starship Troopers: Extermination State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Ed. State of Mind Steelrising - Standard Ed. Stern Pinball Arcade Steven Universe: Save the Light STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life Strange Brigade Stray Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Street Fighter 6 Street Outlaws: The List Street Power Soccer Streets of Rage 4 Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Styx: Shards of Darkness Subnautica Subnautica: Below Zero Sudden Strike 4 - European Battlefields Ed. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Sunset Overdrive (X1) SUPER BOMBERMAN R SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 Super Lucky's Tale Surviving Mars (X1) Syberia - The World Before Syberia 3 System Shock Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO Tales from the Borderlands - A Telltale Games Series (X1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan Tempest 4000 Temtem Tennis World Tour Terminator 2D: NO FATE TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE Terraria Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem The Banner Saga The Banner Saga 2 The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 The Callisto Protocol The Chant The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered The Elder Scrolls Online The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Ed. (X1) The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes The Escapists The Eternal Cylinder The Evil Within (X1) The Evil Within 2 (X1) The Falconeer The First Berserker: Khazan The Grinch: Christmas Adventures The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk The Invisible Hours The Jackbox Party Pack 7 The Karate Kid: Street Rumble THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SX) The Knight Witch The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom The Last Stand: Aftermath The LEGO Movie Videogame (X1) The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game The Medium The Occupation The Precinct The Quarry (SX) The Riftbreaker The Sims 4 The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf The Surge (X1) The Survivalists The Technomancer The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (X1) The Town of Light The Unicorn Princess The Voice The Voice, la plus belle voix The Walking Dead Collection - The Telltale Series The Walking Dead: Season 2 (X1) The Walking Dead: The Final Season (X1) The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Ed. The Wolf Among Us theHunter: Call of the Wild (X1) Them's Fightin' Herds This Is the Police This War of Mine: The Little Ones Thymesia Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (SX) Titan Quest Titanfall 2 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft Tony Stewart's All-American Racing Tony Stewart's Sprint Car Racing TopSpin 2K25 (SX) Torment: Tides of Numenera Tour de France 2016 Tower of Guns: Special Ed. TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials TRANSFORMERS: Devastation Trepang2 Trine 2: Complete Story Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy Trine Enchanted Ed. Troll & I Tropico 5 - Penultimate Ed. Tropico 6 - Next Gen Ed. TUNIC Turok Turok 2: Seeds of Evil Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves Ufouria: The Saga 2 UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure Undertale Unravel Unravel 2 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Vampyr (X1) Victor Vran Vikings - Wolves of Midgard Wanted: Dead Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Warhammer: Chaosbane (X1) Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Warhammer: Vermintide 2 WARHAMMER 40,000: Darktide WARHAMMER 40,000: Mechanicus WARHAMMER 40,000: Space Marine 2 WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Wasteland 2: Director's Cut We Happy Few Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2020) Wild Hearts Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (X1) Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (X1) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (X1) World War Z (X1) Worms W.M.D Wreckfest (X1) Wreckreation WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers WWE 2K Battlegrounds WWE 2K15 (X1) WWE 2K16 (X1) WWE 2K17 (X1) WWE 2K18 WWE 2K19 WWE 2K20 WWE 2K22 (SX) WWE 2K22 (X1) WWE 2K23 (X1) WWE 2K24 XCOM 2 Xenon Racer XIII Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Yooka-Laylee (X1) Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (X1) Yooka-Replaylee You Suck at Parking Complete Ed. Ziggurat Zombie Army 4: Dead War Zombie Army Trilogy Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Zorro The Chronicles (SX) ŌKAMI HD

A huge win for game preservation

All the discs. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The disc-to-digital program is currently available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha-Skip Ahead rings, and it already seems to be fully functional without any issues generally. I expect it'll roll out more broadly in the coming weeks, and then go live publicly probably by October 2026.

Some major publishers are currently not involved in the program, including Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Ubisoft. Microsoft is likely working through the legalese with these publishers before some of them come online, but it's also possible that some of these publishers would rather you buy the game twice than enjoy benefits on content you already own.

Ubisoft in particularly has been painfully resistant to supporting things like Xbox Play Anywhere, opting instead to push its own Ubisoft Connect PC platform. It has given some Ubisoft games free licenses for Xbox owners on PC, but they don't come with Xbox Achievements and the like, which is irritating.

It's fantastic to see that Xbox is standardizing how physical discs should operate in the digital-first era ... it just came too little too late. Perhaps if this had been the default from 2013 onwards, disc-based gaming wouldn't be heading the scrapheap as quickly as it is now.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.