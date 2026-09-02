Confirmed: Over 800 Xbox discs are supported by the disc-to-digital program, and growing. Here's the list.

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A new database tracking Xbox's new disc-to-digital program shows just how big the scale of the operation really is.

Xbox discs in a pile
Xbox boosts game preservation. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Xbox's disc-to-digital program was revealed in full last week, and at first, it seemed too good to be true.

Codenamed Positron, Xbox's disc-to-digital program lets Xbox gamers unlock digital rights to physical games, including things like Xbox Cloud Gaming for streaming on the go, and Xbox Play Anywhere for entitlements on Windows PCs and gaming handhelds like the Xbox Ally.

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There's somewhat insanely no downsides whatsoever: simply insert the disc, claim the entitlement from the disc tile's menu, and boom. The game is now digitally attached to your account. If you sell the disc or pass it on, the digital license will transfer from your account to the new owner. You could claim it back too if they return it.

Xbox Disc-To-Digital Tested: A HUGE win - YouTube Xbox Disc-To-Digital Tested: A HUGE win - YouTube
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I'm told this was ultimately how the original Xbox DRM was supposed to work back in 2013, before bad messaging confused the situation and triggered a massive ill-informed backlash (which was ultimately Microsoft's own fault.)

Fast forward to 2026, and people are far more accepting of digital convenience, even as debates over digital rights continue to swirl. PlayStation announced that it will sunset physical discs entirely by 2028, and collectors are not happy. At least Xbox's 2013 DRM has served this system in 2026, Microsoft's manufacturing process for its game discs means that it's able to track rights from physical discs. It's unclear if PlayStation can match it at this time.

Either way, you might be wondering exactly how many games are available. XCT.Live (via IdleSloth) is compiling a database of every disc that is currently compatible with the program, and the list is already quit exhausted. Over 200 completely de-listed games work too, which is phenomenal news for game preservation purposes.

The full list of Xbox Disc-to-Digital games (so far)

  1. 007 First Light
  2. 7 Days to Die
  3. 8 To Glory - The Official Game of the PBR
  4. 8-Bit RTS Series
  5. [PROTOTYPE]
  6. A Plague Tale: Innocence (X1)
  7. A Plague Tale: Requiem (Win)
  8. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
  9. Ad Infinitum
  10. Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
  11. Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
  12. AEW: Fight Forever
  13. Agatha Christie - Death on the Nile
  14. Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
  15. Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders (X1)
  16. Agents of Mayhem
  17. Agony
  18. AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative
  19. Airoheart
  20. Alan Wake 2
  21. Alan Wake: Remastered
  22. Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
  23. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  24. Alone in the Dark (2024)
  25. Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
  26. Among Us
  27. Anthem
  28. Apex Legends
  29. Arcadegeddon
  30. ARK: Survival Evolved
  31. Armello
  32. ARSLAN: THE WARRIORS OF LEGEND
  33. Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
  34. Ashes Cricket
  35. Assetto Corsa
  36. Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
  37. Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir
  38. ASTRONEER
  39. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
  40. Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  41. Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  42. Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3
  43. Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (SX)
  44. Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand (Win)
  45. Atomic Heart
  46. Attack on Titan
  47. Attack on Titan 2
  48. Aven Colony
  49. AVICII Invector
  50. Back 4 Blood
  51. Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Ed. (X1)
  52. Baja: Edge of Control HD
  53. Balatro
  54. Baldur's Gate 3
  55. Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Ed.
  56. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
  57. Banner Saga 3
  58. Barbie: Project Friendship
  59. Batman: Arkham Knight
  60. Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum
  61. Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City
  62. Batman: The Telltale Series (X1)
  63. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  64. Battleborn
  65. Battlefield 1
  66. Battlefield 2042 (SX)
  67. Battlefield 2042 (X1)
  68. Battlefield 6
  69. Battlefield V
  70. Battlefield: Hardline (X1)
  71. Beast Quest
  72. Ben 10
  73. Beyond a Steel Sky
  74. Biomutant
  75. BioShock 2: Remastered
  76. BioShock: Infinite - The Complete Ed.
  77. BioShock: Remastered
  78. Black Desert
  79. Black Mirror
  80. Blackguards 2
  81. BLADESTORM: Nightmare
  82. Blair Witch
  83. Blasphemous 2
  84. BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend
  85. Bleeding Edge
  86. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (X1)
  87. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
  88. Borderlands 2 (X1)
  89. Borderlands 3
  90. Borderlands 4
  91. Borderlands: Game of the Year Ed.
  92. Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (X1)
  93. Bramble: The Mountain King
  94. Bridge Constructor: Portal
  95. Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons (X1)
  96. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Ed.
  97. Burnout Paradise: Remastered
  98. Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop
  99. Cabela’s African Adventures
  100. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (X1)
  101. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  102. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  103. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (X1)
  104. Call of Duty: Black Ops III (X1)
  105. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (X1)
  106. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (X1)
  107. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (X1)
  108. Call of Duty: Vanguard (X1)
  109. Call of Duty: WWII (X1)
  110. Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
  111. Carmageddon: Max Damage
  112. Carnival Games
  113. Cars 3: Driven to Win (X1)
  114. Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  115. Castlevania Advance Collection
  116. Castlevania Dominus Collection
  117. CHAOS;CHILD
  118. Charon's Staircase
  119. Chicken Run: Eggstraction
  120. Chronos: Before the Ashes
  121. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  122. Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
  123. Classified: France '44
  124. Clock Tower: Rewind
  125. Company of Heroes 3
  126. Conan Exiles
  127. Construction Simulator
  128. Constructor
  129. Contra: Operation Galuga
  130. CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS
  131. Control (X1)
  132. Control Ultimate Edition (SX)
  133. Crackdown 3: Campaign
  134. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
  135. Crayola Scoot
  136. Cricket 24: The Official Game of the Ashes (X1)
  137. Crimson Desert
  138. Cris Tales
  139. Crysis 2 Remastered
  140. Crysis 3 Remastered
  141. Crysis Remastered
  142. Cuisineer
  143. Cuphead
  144. Cyberpunk 2077
  145. CYGNI: All Guns Blazing
  146. Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
  147. Danger Zone 2
  148. Dangerous Driving
  149. Darksiders Genesis (X1)
  150. Darksiders II Deathinitive Ed.
  151. Darksiders III (X1)
  152. Darksiders Warmastered Ed.
  153. DARQ Ultimate Ed.
  154. Day of the Tentacle: Remastered
  155. DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  156. DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
  157. DCL-The Game
  158. de Blob
  159. de Blob 2
  160. Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Ed.
  161. Dead Island 2 (X1)
  162. Dead Island: Definitive Ed.
  163. DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
  164. DEAD OR ALIVE 6: Core Fighters
  165. Dead Rising (X1)
  166. Dead Rising 2 (X1)
  167. Dead Rising 4 (X1)
  168. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  169. Dead Space
  170. Deadlight: Director's Cut
  171. Deadpool (X1)
  172. DEATHLOOP
  173. Deformers
  174. Deliver Us The Moon
  175. Demon Turf
  176. Desperados III
  177. Destroy All Humans!
  178. Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed
  179. Devil May Cry 5
  180. Devil May Cry 5 Special Ed.
  181. Devil May Cry HD Collection
  182. Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Ed.
  183. Diablo IV
  184. DiRT 4
  185. DIRT 5
  186. DiRT Rally
  187. Disciples: Liberation
  188. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  189. Dishonored 2 (X1)
  190. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (X1)
  191. Dishonored: Definitive Ed. (X1)
  192. Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
  193. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  194. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
  195. Disney Illusion Island
  196. Disney Infinity 3.0 (X1)
  197. Disneyland Adventures (X1)
  198. Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Ed.
  199. Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Ed.
  200. DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Ed.
  201. Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
  202. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
  203. Dolmen
  204. Don Bradman Cricket
  205. DOOM
  206. DOOM + DOOM II
  207. DOOM 64
  208. DOOM Eternal (X1)
  209. DOOM: The Dark Ages
  210. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons
  211. Dragon Age: Inquisition (X1)
  212. Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  213. Dragon's Dogma 2
  214. Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  215. DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
  216. DREDGE
  217. Dungeons 3
  218. Dying Light
  219. Dying Light 2: Stay Human - Reloaded Ed.
  220. DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires
  221. DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
  222. DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
  223. DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
  224. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  225. EA SPORTS College Football 26
  226. EA SPORTS FC 25 (X1)
  227. EA SPORTS FIFA 17
  228. EA SPORTS FIFA 20
  229. EA SPORTS NHL 16
  230. EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
  231. Earthfall
  232. Earthlock: Festival of Magic
  233. eFootball PES 2020
  234. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  235. Elex
  236. ELEX II
  237. Endling - Extinction is Forever
  238. Enotria: The Last Song
  239. EVERSPACE 2
  240. Evil Dead: The Game
  241. Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  242. Evil West
  243. Evolve
  244. Exoprimal
  245. Extinction
  246. F1 2015
  247. F1 2016
  248. F1 2017
  249. F1 2018 (X1)
  250. F1 2019 (X1)
  251. F1 2020
  252. F1 2021
  253. F1 22
  254. F1 23
  255. Fallen Legion Revenants
  256. Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory
  257. Farming Simulator 15 (X1)
  258. FATAL FRAME II: Crimson Butterfly REMAKE
  259. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves
  260. FIFA 15 (X1)
  261. FIFA 16 (X1)
  262. FIFA 21 (X1)
  263. FIFA 22 (SX)
  264. FIFA 22 (X1)
  265. FIFA 23 (X1)
  266. Firefighters: Airport Fire Department
  267. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (X1)
  268. Five Nights at Freddy's
  269. Five Nights at Freddy's 2
  270. Five Nights at Freddy's 3
  271. Five Nights at Freddy's 4
  272. Five Nights at Freddy's Into the Pit
  273. Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach
  274. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location
  275. Flashback 2
  276. FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
  277. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  278. Fortnite
  279. Forza Horizon 4
  280. Friday the 13th: The Game
  281. FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake
  282. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake
  283. Frostpunk (X1)
  284. Funko Fusion
  285. G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout
  286. Game of Thrones - The Telltale Series (X1)
  287. Gears 5
  288. Gears of War 4
  289. Gears of War: Ultimate Ed.
  290. Gears Tactics
  291. Generation Zero
  292. Gex Trilogy
  293. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Ed.
  294. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  295. Ghostbusters
  296. Ghostrunner
  297. Ghostrunner 2
  298. Goat Simulator (X1)
  299. Goat Simulator 3
  300. God of Rock
  301. Gotham Knights
  302. Gothic Classic
  303. GRADIUS ORIGINS
  304. Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Ed.
  305. Grand Theft Auto V (X1)
  306. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Ed.
  307. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Ed.
  308. Grandia HD Collection
  309. Gravel
  310. GreedFall
  311. GRID
  312. Grim Fandango Remastered
  313. Grounded
  314. Hades
  315. Halo 5: Guardians
  316. Halo Infinite
  317. Halo Wars 2
  318. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  319. Halo: The Master Chief Collection (China)
  320. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
  321. Harvest Moon: One World
  322. Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
  323. Has-Been Heroes
  324. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (X1)
  325. Hello Neighbor
  326. Hello Neighbor 2
  327. Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek
  328. Hi-Fi RUSH
  329. High On Life
  330. High On Life 2
  331. HITMAN 3
  332. HITMAN 2
  333. Hogwarts Legacy (X1)
  334. Hogwarts Legacy (SX)
  335. Homefront: The Revolution
  336. Hot Wheels Let's Race: Ultimate Speed
  337. HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
  338. HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 - Turbocharged
  339. HOTEL BARCELONA
  340. Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
  341. House Flipper 2
  342. Human Fall Flat
  343. Immortal: Unchained
  344. Immortals of Aveum
  345. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  346. Indivisible (X1)
  347. Industry Giant 2
  348. Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
  349. Injustice 2 (X1)
  350. INSIDE
  351. Iron Harvest: Complete Ed.
  352. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
  353. John Wick Hex
  354. JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
  355. Journey to the Savage Planet (X1)
  356. Jumanji: The Video Game
  357. Jumanji: Wild Adventures
  358. Jurassic World Evolution
  359. Jurassic World Evolution 2
  360. Jurassic World Evolution 3
  361. Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
  362. Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  363. KeyWe
  364. Killer Frequency
  365. Killer Instinct
  366. Killing Floor 2
  367. Kingdom Come: Deliverance (X1)
  368. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  369. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  370. Kung Fu Panda Showdown of Legendary Legends
  371. L.A. Noire (X1)
  372. Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
  373. LEGO 2K Drive
  374. LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (X1)
  375. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
  376. LEGO CITY Undercover
  377. LEGO DC Super-Villains
  378. LEGO Dimensions (X1)
  379. LEGO Harry Potter Collection (SX)
  380. LEGO Harry Potter Collection (X1)
  381. LEGO Jurassic World (X1)
  382. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  383. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  384. LEGO Marvel's Avengers (X1)
  385. LEGO Party!
  386. LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (X1)
  387. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  388. LEGO The Incredibles
  389. LEGO Worlds
  390. LEGO Brawls
  391. Let's Build a Zoo
  392. Let's Sing 2022
  393. Let's Sing 2024
  394. Let's Sing 2026
  395. Let's Sing Country
  396. Lichdom: Battlemage
  397. Lies of P
  398. LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP
  399. Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
  400. Lords of the Fallen (2014)
  401. Lords of the Fallen (2024)
  402. LUNAR Remastered Collection
  403. Mad Max
  404. Madden NFL 16 (X1)
  405. Madden NFL 17 (X1)
  406. Madden NFL 18
  407. Madden NFL 19
  408. Madden NFL 21 (X1)
  409. Madden NFL 23 All Madden Ed. (X1) (SX)
  410. Mafia II: Definitive Ed.
  411. Mafia III
  412. Mafia: Definitive Ed. (X1)
  413. Mafia: The Old Country
  414. Maneater
  415. MARVEL Cosmic Invasion
  416. Marvel Pinball Epic Collection Vol. 1
  417. Marvel's Midnight Suns (SX)
  418. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series (X1)
  419. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  420. Mass Effect: Legendary Ed.
  421. Matchbox Driving Adventures
  422. Mato Anomalies
  423. Mega Man 11
  424. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
  425. Mega Man X Legacy Collection
  426. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
  427. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
  428. Mega Man Legacy Collection
  429. METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR 2: Solid Snake
  430. Metal Gear Solid - Master Collection Version
  431. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty - Master Collection Version
  432. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater - Master Collection Version
  433. METAL GEAR SOLID 4: Guns of the Patriots - Master Collection Version
  434. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (X1)
  435. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater
  436. METAL GEAR SOLID: Peace Walker - Master Collection Version
  437. Metal Gear Survive
  438. Metal Slug Tactics
  439. Metro Redux
  440. Micro Machines World Series
  441. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Ed.
  442. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  443. Mighty No. 9
  444. MindsEye
  445. Minecraft (X1)
  446. Minecraft Dungeons
  447. Minecraft Legends
  448. Minecraft: Story Mode (X1)
  449. Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 (X1)
  450. Minecraft: (X1) Ed.
  451. Mirror's Edge: Catalyst
  452. MLB The Show 21
  453. MLB The Show 22
  454. MLB The Show 24
  455. MLB The Show 25
  456. Monster Crown
  457. Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4
  458. Monster High Skulltimate Secrets
  459. Monster Hunter Wilds
  460. MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
  461. Monster Jam Steel Titans
  462. Monster Jam: Crush It!
  463. Mortal Kombat 11
  464. Mortal Kombat X
  465. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  466. Mortal Kombat 1
  467. Mortal Shell: Enhanced Ed.
  468. MOTHERGUNSHIP
  469. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  470. MOUSE: P.I. For Hire
  471. Moving Out
  472. Moving Out 2
  473. Mutant Football League
  474. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  475. MX vs ATV All Out
  476. MX vs ATV Legends
  477. MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
  478. MXGP2
  479. MXX
  480. MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
  481. My Time At Portia
  482. My Time at Sandrock
  483. MySims
  484. MySims Kingdom
  485. NASCAR Heat 2
  486. NASCAR Heat 4
  487. NASCAR Heat 5
  488. NASCAR Heat Evolution
  489. NBA 2K15 (X1)
  490. NBA 2K16 (X1)
  491. NBA 2K17 (X1)
  492. NBA 2K19
  493. NBA 2K20
  494. NBA 2K21 (X1)
  495. NBA 2K22 (X1)
  496. NBA 2K23 (X1)
  497. NBA 2K24 (X1)
  498. NBA 2K25 (X1)
  499. NBA 2K26 (SX)
  500. NBA BOUNCE
  501. Necromunda: Hired Gun
  502. Need for Speed
  503. Need for Speed: Heat
  504. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  505. Need for Speed: Payback
  506. Need for Speed: Unbound
  507. Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution
  508. Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
  509. NERF Legends
  510. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Ed.
  511. New Tales from the Borderlands
  512. NHL 19
  513. NHL 20
  514. NHL 15 Full Game
  515. NHL 21 Great Eight Ed.
  516. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  517. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  518. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
  519. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix
  520. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
  521. Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
  522. NINJA GAIDEN 4
  523. No Man's Sky
  524. No More Heroes 3 (X1)
  525. No Place Like Home
  526. No Straight Roads
  527. Northgard
  528. Now That's What I Call Sing 2
  529. Now That’s What I Call Sing
  530. Observer: System Redux
  531. OCCULTIC;NINE
  532. Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Ed.
  533. OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes
  534. ONRUSH
  535. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Ed.
  536. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  537. Outcast - A New Beginning
  538. Outlast
  539. Outlast 2
  540. Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  541. Overwatch
  542. Painkiller
  543. Paleo Pines
  544. Past Cure
  545. Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Ed.
  546. PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
  547. Paw Patrol: On a Roll
  548. PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE ED.
  549. PAYDAY 3
  550. Pentiment
  551. Peppa Pig: World Adventures
  552. PGA TOUR 2K25
  553. Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
  554. Phar Lap - Horse Racing Challenge
  555. Pharaonic
  556. Phoenix Point
  557. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (X1)
  558. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Ed.
  559. PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
  560. Planet Coaster: Console Ed.
  561. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  562. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  563. Plumbers Don't Wear Ties: Definitive Ed.
  564. Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
  565. Port Royale 4
  566. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  567. PRAGMATA
  568. Prey (X1)
  569. Pro Evolution Soccer 2015
  570. Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
  571. Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
  572. PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
  573. PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019
  574. Professional Farmer 2017
  575. Project Cars
  576. Project Highrise: Architect's Ed.
  577. Project Spark
  578. Promenade
  579. Prototype 2
  580. PSYCHO-PASS MANDATORY HAPPINESS
  581. Psychonauts 2
  582. Quake
  583. Quake 2 (2023)
  584. R-Type Final 2
  585. R.B.I. Baseball 16
  586. Race with Ryan
  587. RAGE 2 (X1)
  588. RAID: World War II
  589. Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
  590. Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
  591. Rare Replay
  592. REANIMAL
  593. ReCore
  594. Red Dead Redemption 2
  595. Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  596. Redfall
  597. Redout 2
  598. Redout: Lightspeed Ed.
  599. Remothered: Broken Porcelain
  600. Remothered: Tormented Fathers
  601. Resident Evil (X1)
  602. Resident Evil 0 (X1)
  603. Resident Evil 2
  604. Resident Evil 4 (2023)
  605. Resident Evil 4 (X1)
  606. Resident Evil 5 (X1)
  607. Resident Evil 6 (X1)
  608. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  609. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Japan)
  610. Resident Evil: Requiem
  611. Resident Evil: Revelations (X1)
  612. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 (X1)
  613. Resident Evil: Village
  614. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
  615. RetroRealms Arcade
  616. Return to Monkey Island
  617. RICO London
  618. RIDE
  619. Ride 2
  620. RiME
  621. Risk of Rain
  622. Risk of Rain 2
  623. RoboCop: Rogue City
  624. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
  625. Rock Band 4
  626. Rocket Arena
  627. Rocket League
  628. Rogue Trooper Redux
  629. Roman Rumble in Las Vegum - Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
  630. Rugby 15
  631. Rugby League Live 4
  632. Rugby World Cup 2015
  633. Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (X1)
  634. Rustler
  635. RWBY: Arrowfell
  636. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  637. Saints Row
  638. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (X1)
  639. Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (X1)
  640. Saints Row: The Third - Remastered
  641. SAMURAI SHODOWN (Standard Ver.)
  642. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
  643. Scar-Lead Salvation
  644. Scars Above
  645. Scott Pilgrim EX
  646. Screamer
  647. ScreamRide (X1)
  648. Scribblenauts Showdown
  649. Sea of Stars: Sunset Ed.
  650. Sea of Thieves
  651. Session: Skate Sim
  652. Severed Steel
  653. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  654. Shadow Warrior
  655. Shadows of Doubt
  656. Shadows: Awakening
  657. Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution
  658. Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
  659. Shenmue
  660. Shenmue II
  661. Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
  662. Shi In
  663. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (X1)
  664. Sid Meier's Civilization VI
  665. Sid Meier's Civilization VII (SX)
  666. Sifu
  667. SILENT HILL f
  668. Sine Mora EX
  669. Skull Island: Rise of Kong
  670. Skylanders Imaginators
  671. Skylanders SuperChargers Portal Owner's Pack
  672. Slay The Spire
  673. Slime Rancher
  674. Slime Rancher 2
  675. Sniper Elite 4
  676. Sniper Elite 5
  677. Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
  678. Sniper Elite: Resistance
  679. SNIPER Ghost Warrior 3
  680. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
  681. Snooker 19
  682. Song of the Deep
  683. Sophstar
  684. Soulstice
  685. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
  686. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated (X1)
  687. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
  688. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game
  689. SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
  690. Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
  691. Squirrel with a Gun
  692. Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
  693. Star Trek: Resurgence
  694. Star Wars - Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
  695. Star Wars - Jedi: Fallen Order
  696. Star Wars - Jedi: Survivor
  697. STAR WARS Zero Company
  698. Star Wars: Squadrons
  699. STAR WARS Battlefront
  700. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  701. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
  702. Stardew Valley (X1)
  703. Starfield
  704. Starship Troopers: Extermination
  705. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Ed.
  706. State of Mind
  707. Steelrising - Standard Ed.
  708. Stern Pinball Arcade
  709. Steven Universe: Save the Light
  710. STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life
  711. Strange Brigade
  712. Stray
  713. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
  714. Street Fighter 6
  715. Street Outlaws: The List
  716. Street Power Soccer
  717. Streets of Rage 4
  718. Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  719. Styx: Shards of Darkness
  720. Subnautica
  721. Subnautica: Below Zero
  722. Sudden Strike 4 - European Battlefields Ed.
  723. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
  724. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
  725. Sunset Overdrive (X1)
  726. SUPER BOMBERMAN R
  727. SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2
  728. Super Lucky's Tale
  729. Surviving Mars (X1)
  730. Syberia - The World Before
  731. Syberia 3
  732. System Shock
  733. Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
  734. Tales from the Borderlands - A Telltale Games Series (X1)
  735. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
  736. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  737. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
  738. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
  739. Tempest 4000
  740. Temtem
  741. Tennis World Tour
  742. Terminator 2D: NO FATE
  743. TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE
  744. Terraria
  745. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
  746. The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem
  747. The Banner Saga
  748. The Banner Saga 2
  749. The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  750. The Callisto Protocol
  751. The Chant
  752. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  753. The Elder Scrolls Online
  754. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Ed. (X1)
  755. The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes
  756. The Escapists
  757. The Eternal Cylinder
  758. The Evil Within (X1)
  759. The Evil Within 2 (X1)
  760. The Falconeer
  761. The First Berserker: Khazan
  762. The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
  763. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk
  764. The Invisible Hours
  765. The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  766. The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
  767. THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (SX)
  768. The Knight Witch
  769. The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
  770. The Last Stand: Aftermath
  771. The LEGO Movie Videogame (X1)
  772. The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
  773. The Medium
  774. The Occupation
  775. The Precinct
  776. The Quarry (SX)
  777. The Riftbreaker
  778. The Sims 4
  779. The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
  780. The Surge (X1)
  781. The Survivalists
  782. The Technomancer
  783. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (X1)
  784. The Town of Light
  785. The Unicorn Princess
  786. The Voice
  787. The Voice, la plus belle voix
  788. The Walking Dead Collection - The Telltale Series
  789. The Walking Dead: Season 2 (X1)
  790. The Walking Dead: The Final Season (X1)
  791. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
  792. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  793. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Ed.
  794. The Wolf Among Us
  795. theHunter: Call of the Wild (X1)
  796. Them's Fightin' Herds
  797. This Is the Police
  798. This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  799. Thymesia
  800. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (SX)
  801. Titan Quest
  802. Titanfall 2
  803. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
  804. Tony Stewart's All-American Racing
  805. Tony Stewart's Sprint Car Racing
  806. TopSpin 2K25 (SX)
  807. Torment: Tides of Numenera
  808. Tour de France 2016
  809. Tower of Guns: Special Ed.
  810. TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
  811. TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials
  812. TRANSFORMERS: Devastation
  813. Trepang2
  814. Trine 2: Complete Story
  815. Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  816. Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  817. Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
  818. Trine Enchanted Ed.
  819. Troll & I
  820. Tropico 5 - Penultimate Ed.
  821. Tropico 6 - Next Gen Ed.
  822. TUNIC
  823. Turok
  824. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  825. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
  826. TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
  827. UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER – The Feast of the Wolves
  828. Ufouria: The Saga 2
  829. UglyDolls: An Imperfect Adventure
  830. Undertale
  831. Unravel
  832. Unravel 2
  833. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  834. Vampyr (X1)
  835. Victor Vran
  836. Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  837. Wanted: Dead
  838. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
  839. Warhammer: Chaosbane (X1)
  840. Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
  841. Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  842. WARHAMMER 40,000: Darktide
  843. WARHAMMER 40,000: Mechanicus
  844. WARHAMMER 40,000: Space Marine 2
  845. WARRIORS OROCHI 4
  846. Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
  847. We Happy Few
  848. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (2020)
  849. Wild Hearts
  850. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  851. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (X1)
  852. Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (X1)
  853. Wolfenstein: Youngblood (X1)
  854. World War Z (X1)
  855. Worms W.M.D
  856. Wreckfest (X1)
  857. Wreckreation
  858. WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
  859. WWE 2K Battlegrounds
  860. WWE 2K15 (X1)
  861. WWE 2K16 (X1)
  862. WWE 2K17 (X1)
  863. WWE 2K18
  864. WWE 2K19
  865. WWE 2K20
  866. WWE 2K22 (SX)
  867. WWE 2K22 (X1)
  868. WWE 2K23 (X1)
  869. WWE 2K24
  870. XCOM 2
  871. Xenon Racer
  872. XIII
  873. Xuan Yuan Sword 7
  874. Yooka-Laylee (X1)
  875. Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (X1)
  876. Yooka-Replaylee
  877. You Suck at Parking Complete Ed.
  878. Ziggurat
  879. Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  880. Zombie Army Trilogy
  881. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
  882. Zorro The Chronicles (SX)
  883. ŌKAMI HD

A huge win for game preservation

Photo of physical discs Rye, Witcher 3, Left 4 Dead, Madden 25, and The Walking Dead

All the discs. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The disc-to-digital program is currently available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha-Skip Ahead rings, and it already seems to be fully functional without any issues generally. I expect it'll roll out more broadly in the coming weeks, and then go live publicly probably by October 2026.

Some major publishers are currently not involved in the program, including Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Ubisoft. Microsoft is likely working through the legalese with these publishers before some of them come online, but it's also possible that some of these publishers would rather you buy the game twice than enjoy benefits on content you already own.

Ubisoft in particularly has been painfully resistant to supporting things like Xbox Play Anywhere, opting instead to push its own Ubisoft Connect PC platform. It has given some Ubisoft games free licenses for Xbox owners on PC, but they don't come with Xbox Achievements and the like, which is irritating.

It's fantastic to see that Xbox is standardizing how physical discs should operate in the digital-first era ... it just came too little too late. Perhaps if this had been the default from 2013 onwards, disc-based gaming wouldn't be heading the scrapheap as quickly as it is now.

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Jez Corden
Jez Corden
Executive Editor

Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem — while being powered by tea. Follow on X.com/JezCorden and tune in to the XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!

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