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Your next Microsoft Teams meeting may be a little more secure. Microsoft has added a new option that allows administrators to automatically block identified external bots from joining meetings.

We've known about this feature for a while, but it is only shipping now. The option was originally slated for May 2026, but it was released with a Teams update on September 23, 2026.

Microsoft detailed the update in its release notes:

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Automatically block identified external bots: Administrators can now automatically block identified external bots from joining meetings through Teams meeting policies.

Administrators can now automatically block identified external bots from joining meetings through Teams meeting policies. Unified app and agent installation management across Microsoft 365 and Teams: Administrators can now manage app and agent installations from either the Microsoft 365 admin center or Teams admin center, with installation changes automatically synchronized across Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Bots are commonplace in Teams meetings and meetings on other platforms. Most of the meetings I attend have some sort of notification about transcription or recording. But unwanted bots can pose a security risk, especially if they go unnoticed. Considering how many meetings include notifications about bots, it would be easy to brush off a malicious bot as another routine attendee notification.

When the feature is enabled, organizations will see a representation of external bots in the meeting lobby. This gives organizers more control over attendees and helps prevent someone from admitting a bot that shouldn't be there.

The same update to Teams gives admins the ability to manage app and agent installation through the Microsoft 365 admin center or Teams admin center. Any changes made then sync across Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Have you ever seen someone accidentally admitted to a meeting? Do you let people into meetings without checking? Let us know in the comments!

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