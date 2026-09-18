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During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2026 showcase, Fallout 76 appeared with a trailer for a content update called 'The Slasher' where players are tasked with hunting down the titular serial killer in a new questline.

However, this newly implemented update has a massive, Fatman Nuke-sized bombshell feature that Fallout fans have been waiting for for years: native Xbox Series X|S support.

That's right, you can run Fallout 76 on modern Xbox consoles (and PlayStation 5) and take full advantage of their hardware to play the game at 60fps and 4K resolution on compatible TVs.

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Native XBOX Series X|S and PlayStation 5 support is now available for @Fallout 76 players, bringing improved performance across Appalachia. Jump in and explore today! https://t.co/NhMy6Z35rq pic.twitter.com/moDELaJhpXSeptember 18, 2026

Slasher villains and next-gen support aren't the only new pieces of content in this update. The Fallout 76 'The Slasher' update also includes:

Improved weapon crafting so that Unique weapons and armor can have their Legendary Mods changed and have a 4th Legendary Mod added to them.

Legacy Seasons, which will bring back one past season to run alongside a current one for players who missed out on it. The first Legacy Season will be 'Armor Ace and the Power Patrol in Cold Steel' and will last for the entirety of Season 26.

Season 26: Beware the Blood Moon, which will reward Halloween-themed items.

New Seasonal fish will appear on September 22, 2026 (visit Captain Raymond for clues on where to find them).

On top of that, the update has a ton of bug fixes and balance change patch notes which you can read in their entirety on the Fallout 76 website.

Windows Central's take

Fallout 76 - The Slasher Animation - Tokyo Game Show - YouTube Watch On

I don't play Fallout 76, but I do remember my friends playing it when it first came out in 2018 and bemoaning that it didn't receive Xbox Series X|S support as the consoles were released shortly after Fallout 76 did in 2020.

So I'm betting they're pretty stoked to see this game finally get smooth 60fps with 4K resolution on Xbox Series X|S so they don't have to dodge Super Mutants and Deathclaws with sub-30fps anymore.

What do you readers think? Are you happy Fallout 76 can finally be played at a smooth 60fps with 4K resolution? Are you still playing Fallout 76 after all these years?

If you have any thoughts on the matter, please let us know in the comments section, poll, or through our Reddit page linked below.

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