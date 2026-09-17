Microsoft announces another event in October, and it's not about Surface or Windows 11
The OneDrive + Copilot digital event will focus on turning cloud files into practical outcomes.
Microsoft recently announced a Windows 11 and Surface event for October, but that’s not the only time the tech giant will take the stage next month. Microsoft will host its annual OneDrive + Copilot digital event on October 20, 2026.
The event is free to attend digitally and will be followed by a live Q&A. It will start at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. You can register to attend the event on Microsoft's website.
Microsoft highlighted several of the key speakers in its post announcing the event:
- Jeff Teper, Executive Vice President of Microsoft Apps and Agents
- Adam Harmetz, Corporate Vice President of Product, OneDrive and SharePoint
- Arwa Tyebkhan, Head of Product, OneDrive
Microsoft also promised that "product leaders, engineers, and experts from across the OneDrive team" will share during the event.
The group of experts will show product demos and discuss real-world use cases for OneDrive and Microsoft 365.
OneDrive is at the center of many AI workflows, linking documents and images to tools like Copilot. Microsoft's teaser for the event focuses on "turning files into outcomes."
This event may appear in fewer headlines than the Windows 11 and Surface event, but I suspect a higher percentage of attendees will enjoy the event than those who watch the Windows 11 and Surface event.
Microsoft set a high bar for its Surface events for years, often introducing revolutionary hardware or major updates to fan-favorite devices. This year's Windows 11 and Surface event will likely focus more on using AI locally on devices like the Surface Laptop Ultra. We've already seen that device and even gone hands-on with it, so there isn't much mystery surrounding it.
Microsoft could always surprise us, of course, but the last few Surface or Windows 11 events have been rather tame. I don't expect the OneDrive and Copilot event to break any major news, but people will likely go into it with grounded expectations.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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