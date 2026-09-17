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Microsoft recently announced a Windows 11 and Surface event for October, but that’s not the only time the tech giant will take the stage next month. Microsoft will host its annual OneDrive + Copilot digital event on October 20, 2026.

The event is free to attend digitally and will be followed by a live Q&A. It will start at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. You can register to attend the event on Microsoft's website.

Microsoft highlighted several of the key speakers in its post announcing the event:

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Jeff Teper, Executive Vice President of Microsoft Apps and Agents

Adam Harmetz, Corporate Vice President of Product, OneDrive and SharePoint

Arwa Tyebkhan, Head of Product, OneDrive

Microsoft also promised that "product leaders, engineers, and experts from across the OneDrive team" will share during the event.

The group of experts will show product demos and discuss real-world use cases for OneDrive and Microsoft 365.

OneDrive is at the center of many AI workflows, linking documents and images to tools like Copilot. Microsoft's teaser for the event focuses on "turning files into outcomes."

This event may appear in fewer headlines than the Windows 11 and Surface event, but I suspect a higher percentage of attendees will enjoy the event than those who watch the Windows 11 and Surface event.

Microsoft set a high bar for its Surface events for years, often introducing revolutionary hardware or major updates to fan-favorite devices. This year's Windows 11 and Surface event will likely focus more on using AI locally on devices like the Surface Laptop Ultra. We've already seen that device and even gone hands-on with it, so there isn't much mystery surrounding it.

Microsoft could always surprise us, of course, but the last few Surface or Windows 11 events have been rather tame. I don't expect the OneDrive and Copilot event to break any major news, but people will likely go into it with grounded expectations.

Copilot + OneDrive digital event promo | October 20, 2026 - YouTube Watch On

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