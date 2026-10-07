Click for next article

Color me surprised. Somehow, Halo: Campaign Evolved survived?

Yes, according to leaker @Mr_Rebs_, who detailed what’s left of Halo Studios in his latest video. He also broke down plans for a final content update for Campaign Evolved and clarified the team’s connection, or rather lack thereof, with Activision. As we all know, Activision is now in control of Halo, so let’s first jump into what we know about the remainder of Halo Studios.

To many’s surprise, and perhaps chagrin, Pierre Hintze has remained. He is a figure of controversy within the studio, but he continues to head a 30-person team. Their priorities are set to be handling Halo Fest and shipping a content update for Campaign Evolved.

Xbox's Final Plan For Halo Studios! - YouTube Watch On

Now, what could possibly be coming to Campaign Evolved? Well, if true, it’s quite impressive. At least, I think so anyway. According to Rebs, Halo Studios is planning to add both Firefight and Theater mode to the game. These are features I expressed disappointment over not being available at launch.

For those unfamiliar, Firefight is Halo’s PvE mode featuring wave-based gameplay, whilst Theater mode lets players replay their matches, record clips, and use free-cam within their played matches. It was a great tool for the likes of Machinima, so shout-out to anyone who remembers those.

Rebs also mentions that some things may be cut due to the recent layoffs, so don’t hold out hope just yet on all of these making it into the game.

His source also expects Halo Studios to disappear completely in the future. The remaining team has no contact with Activision or the future of Halo, a fact I’m personally pleased with. I haven’t been best pleased with the state of Halo these past 15 years.

It’s weird, and almost bittersweet, how things have panned out. I don’t know if Activision is the right choice for Halo. I do have some thoughts on it, and I am more positive about the prospects of another Halo game from Activision than I am about another Halo Studios effort. But it’ll be years before we see the fruits of Activision’s labor.

Frankly, unless the game is a massive hit, I’d be surprised if anyone really comes back to Halo. Then again, I know I’ll somehow find a way to muster up the courage to potentially be disappointed for the hundredth time.

Let me know your thoughts on a potential last update for Campaign Evolved, whether you’re happy nobody at Halo Studios is jumping ship to Activision, or anything else down below in the comments.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.