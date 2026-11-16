Halo, once the cornerstone of Xbox and practically synonymous with the brand, was, according to IGN, planned for release on the PlayStation 2. Bungie did admit back then that its developers never actually got it running on PlayStation hardware, but after Microsoft’s buyout, those plans were washed away anyway.

After 25 years of Xbox, it's hard to imagine it without Halo. The game kickstarted the console’s life, and while the franchise has mostly stalled, fans still hope it can be revived one day. Until then, however, the community is spearheading a lot of projects, whether it’s something like Halo Wars in first-person, the inevitable Combat Evolved in Roblox, or now, Combat Evolved running on a PS2.

Halo: Combat Evolved on PS2? Yes, really

Halo CE on PS2 (Image credit: Generalkidd | YouTube)

Popular Halo modder and content creator Generalkidd recently debuted a video showcasing the game running on a PlayStation 2 Slim, with varying success, mind you. The game itself is slow, and the graphics aren’t the best, but it’s impressive regardless. The project is in its early days, similar to the Dreamcast port of the game I covered not long ago.

It does seem like you can get the full game working, though, with both campaign and multiplayer present. I’m sure if more work were done, some of the issues could be ironed out.

That said, the original Xbox is a lot more powerful than the PlayStation 2, with CPU speeds alone being 2.5x faster and system memory being double that of the PS2. Still, if someone can get Halo: CE working on a Dreamcast of all things, I’m sure they can get a port working on the PlayStation 2.

Halo CE Has Been Ported To The Playstation 2 - YouTube Watch On

It’s weird, really. Halo: CE has somewhat become the new litmus test for hardware, almost replacing DOOM in some respects, which, of course, is famed for being able to run on practically anything.

I’m always a big fan of projects like this, and I love sharing them. If you enjoy this kind of stuff too, do let me know in the comments down below, and be sure to take part in our poll!

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