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Halo Wars is getting a whole new perspective thanks to Project Groundside, a mod that brings first-person combat to the classic RTS.

If you’re like me, a massive Halo fan, you’ve probably played Halo Wars at some point. Maybe you enjoyed the huge battles with friends online, or perhaps you just stuck to the campaign because, well, it was great. But have you ever found yourself thinking how cool it would be to get your feet on the ground and see it all from a first-person perspective? Well, now you can.

Researching this has been a bit of a headache. It’s been difficult to pin down who originally created the crossover, but from what I can tell, there are at least two projects out there? Both presumably use AI to achieve the first-person mode, because that’s just the world we live in now.

The two projects in question are Halo: Theater of War and Project Groundside. For the sake of simplicity, I’m going to focus on Project Groundside, since it appears to be the main project people are using and playing. If you’d like to try it yourself, you can join their Discord server linked here.

Just a quick heads up too: these mods are only available on PC, so if you're on console, you're sadly out of luck.

Project Groundside turns Halo Wars into a first-person shooter

Halo: Project Groundside (Fan Project) - YouTube Watch On

Project Groundside lets you play Halo Wars normally, but with the ability to control units in first person. The style is heavily inspired by Halo: Reach, complete with Reach weapon models and a sprint mechanic. In fact, you can even drive a Warthog, tank, and Falcon, and there’s a third-person mode available too.

The project also introduces a respawn mechanic where you can choose to load in as a Marine, Spartan, or ODST, each with different weapons to choose from. Respawns do cost supplies, though, to try and keep things balanced.

Now, this mod serves more as a proof of concept, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless. With the future of Halo up in the air, it’s refreshing to see projects like this give fans a taste of something different, especially when nobody knows how long it'll be till the next game.

I, for one, would love to see large-scale battles in a Halo sandbox with destructible environments in an official game. We’re sort of getting a glimpse of that with modded Halo 3 on PC, which has up to 128 players now in a match, and that's definitely tiding me over for now.

Let me know your thoughts on this in the comments, and be sure to take part in our poll below:

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