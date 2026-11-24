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PlayStation is shedding another exclusive to Xbox soon, this time in the form of Nioh 3.

In an era where there's more games to play than free time, timed exclusives are less irritating than ever in my view, but it's always fun when previously unavailable content emerges on your chosen platform. Xbox fans managed to snag Final Fantasy VII Revelations, Death Stranding, PHYSINT, and even the Sony-published Helldivers 2 from PS5 in recent years, and now we've got one of the best souls-likes on top hitting the platform.

Nioh 3 is a dark action RPG, where players take on the role of Takechiyo in tense souls-inspired combat. Developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo confirmed today that the game is arriving on Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 on January 28, 2027, and the Xbox version also comes with a free PC version via Play Anywhere too.

Nioh 3 Complete Edition arrives January 28, 2027. Featuring the base game and both DLC expansions, now coming to PlayStation 5, Steam, and for the first time XBOX. Celebrate 10 years of Nioh. https://t.co/PQY2pRAHr4November 24, 2026

There's not yet any sign of Nioh 1 or 2, however, which may have more pervasive publisher exclusivity clauses on PlayStation than Nioh 3 did. Punishing souls-esque games tend to do quite well on Xbox, and we've seen a variety of them hit this year, including the likes of Valor Mortis and Mortal Shell 2. Nioh is held in high regard as among the best non-From Software souls-inspired titles, up there with the likes of Lies of P.

"Nioh 3 is the eagerly anticipated continuation of the dark samurai action RPG series Nioh. Takechiyo must traverse time to change their fate and rescue a Japan overridden with yokai," the Nioh 3 Xbox store listing reads. "Explore rich open fields and switch between Samurai and Ninja Styles instantaneously in battle. Encounter figures from history, and experience the tense battles characteristic of the Nioh series.

Nioh 3 - Bloody Insurrection DLC Vol. 2 Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"Key Elements of the Game: Open fields that challenge you to the fullest This game features open fields filled with the sense of tension characteristic of the Nioh series while also allowing you to explore to your heart's content. In this dark samurai world, you will encounter formidable yokai, explore menacing villages where darkness lurks, and struggle against the ominous presence of the Crucible."

Nioh's director had previously said back in 2022 that there seemed to be little prospect of the franchise hitting Xbox, likely due to publisher restrictions. Team Ninja has worked with Xbox on Wo Long, and on Ninja Gaiden 4 most recently. The remake of Fatal Frame II also hit Xbox earlier in the year. When Nioh 3 drops in January 2027, it'll also have a complete edition comprising all of the game's released DLC on top. Hopefully, we'll eventually see Nioh 1 and 2 hit Xbox Play Anywhere as well.

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