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You've now got some creepy photos on your phone, so let's solve the mystery.

In Chapter 2 of GTA 6 there's a hidden side mission that you might have seen the very earliest stage of but have no idea how to actually progress.

In the lobby at the motel when you first start Chapter 2, you'll have seen three missing persons photos on the wall, which add a tip line number to your phone. But you can't do anything with it until you progress the mission far enough.

If you've been wondering how to do it, I've detailed each step below, and don't worry, I've omitted the conclusion to the mission. Sadly, there doesn't seem to be an achievement for this one, but you'll need to do it if you're chasing the 100% completion for sure.

I should also point out that you should try and get this done while in Chapter 2, because it's a long way back from Vice City, and some are saying you may lose the ability to do this mission at all, though I'm unable to confirm that.

You'll know when you're at the end because the "Checking Out" mission will begin to move you over to Vice City, so do everything you need before you go back to the motel and trigger it.

Step 1: Locate the trophy room

Image 1 of 2 The bunker is across the street from Moses. (Image credit: Windows Central) Find the small gap in the back right-hand corner to crawl through. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The first step to triggering the side mission properly is to locate the trophy room. As you've likely guessed being this is GTA 6, these missing persons are the result of nefarious activity.

Go to Moses' garage and across the street you see a large bunker. You can't get in through the front door, though you can try, but it'll slam shut. Instead, go round the side.

At the back right-hand corner of the bunker there's a small hole you can crawl through. Go inside, hang a left, make your way through the gloom and all the creepyness, and at the other end you see a darkroom with a red light.

Definitely some bad vibes going on in the trophy room. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Go through the darkroom and you'll be in the trophy room. In front of you are three lockers with photos in them. Go up to each photo in turn, zoom in on it to examine it, and you'll save a copy of the photo to your phone.

You can now leave the bunker the way you came in, and you'll have a purple mission icon over it. But there's nothing else you can do here for now.

The photos are clues to the whereabouts of each of the missing persons, and the good news is that they're all within the Port Gellhorn area of the map. To make it easy, I'll show you exactly where to go.

Step 2: Locate each missing person from the photos

Image 1 of 2 Go to this point on the map to find the location of the "Tree photo." (Image credit: Windows Central) Look for the submerged car in the lake. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Use the map location above to find the first missing person. It's in a lake to the west of the strip, and pro tip, don't drive too far in there because you'll drown your car. Like I did.

But go to that exact point and you'll see a car submerged in the lake. It's not too far off the main road, so if you approach from the west, you won't have far to walk.

Interact with it and you'll complete the first step, and you'll now be able to make a call to the tip line.

Image 1 of 2 Head to this location right of the Pay N Spray to find the Junkyard. (Image credit: Windows Central) Open the trunk on this pink car to find the second missing person. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The second is located north of the first, in a junkyard to the right of a Pay N Spray shop. Again, use the map location above to help you get there.

Drive into the junkyard and follow its driveway right around the building, avoiding the NPCs because they might give you some trouble if you get too close to them.

At the very back of the junkyard up against the fence bordering the main road you'll see the distinctive pink car with the "PRTYGRL" license plate. Walk up to it and interact to open the trunk.

You've now found the second missing person, and you'll automatically call the tip line, only this time, someone will answer, and there will be some dialog.

Image 1 of 2 Head to the water tower in the north of Port Gellhorn and locate the trailer park behind it. (Image credit: Windows Central) You need to enter this green trailer to find the last missing person. (Image credit: Windows Central) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The third and final missing person is located in a trailer park below a water tower. Again, you're heading north, towards the top end of the town.

Behind the water tower, if you're approaching from the south, is the trailer park, and you specifically want to enter the green trailer.

In the middle of the trailer you'll find an interaction on the floor, where you'll raise it and locate the final missing person.

You'll now phone into the tip line one more time to trigger the final part of the mission.

Step 3: Head back to the trophy room

The final step takes you back to the trophy room to begin the conclusion of the side mission. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You'll now be instructed by the voice at the other end of the phone call to head back to the trophy room from the first step, as they're going to meet you there.

Head on over and go back inside through the same crawl spot as before.

This is where I'll end, because I don't want to spoil the end of the mission, but it's pretty straightforward to play out.

Alas, there's no achievement, which feels a bit disappointing given the relative complexity of this side mission, but it fills in another piece of the Leonida story and contributes to the overall completion of GTA 6.

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