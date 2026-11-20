Grand Theft Auto 6 is already shattering records after a 13-year wait, generating with its 99 on Metacritic and more than 24 million units in pre-sales alone before officially dropping on Thursday. Yet for brick-and-mortar video game stores, the biggest entertainment launch in history is leaving them out of the party and clanging the death knell for physical media.



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Because Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive opted to release GTA 6 strictly as a digital download, leaving physical retail cases with nothing inside but a paper download code, local shops are failing to benefit from the boom GTA 6 has given to the industry.

"I've only sold five copies of GTA 6," says shop owner

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Speaking to the BBC over here in the UK, Richard Tewksbury, owner of the independent UK shop Super Game Shack in Leicester, called his store's GTA 6 numbers "embarrassing." Despite calling the game itself "amazing," Tewksbury revealed he had sold just five copies in total: four on PlayStation 5 and one on Xbox.

"It's because it's all digital. No one sadly wants to buy a code in a box," Tewksbury said. "We gave it a little go, but they just knocked it dead with making it digital. For game shops, it's a write-off." The humongous file size of GTA 6 hasn’t helped either, with players encouraged to pre-load days in advance from home. Tewksbury noted that most gamers aren't even thinking about local stores anymore, a grim preview of what's coming after Sony announced in July that it will end physical PlayStation disc production entirely by January 2028.

Rob Spence, a Physical media collector interviewed by the BBC, echoed that frustration. Warning that the shift toward digital-only releases threatens both independent storefronts and the social concept of gaming. Beyond losing the ability to hold the artwork or build a shelf collection "that can't ever be taken away from you," Spence lamented the death of midnight launch parties and Saturday-morning store runs. The exact kind of "community feel" and "sense of belonging" that once defined major game launches.

Stateside, GameStop sounds the alarm

(Image credit: Getty Images | Portland Press Herald)

The same exact situation is playing out on a massive scale across the US, where the largest standalone video game retailer is publicly pushing back against publishers abandoning discs. On the eve of GTA 6’s launch, GameStop Corp. CEO Ryan Cohen criticized the industry's digital pivot, calling it a mistake that hurts both retailers and everyday players.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Cohen argued that replacing discs with $80 digital downloads, and hollow "code in a box" retail cases, strips gamers of basic ownership rights.

"When you buy a game, you should be able to sell it, trade it or lend it to a friend," Cohen said. "Unquestionably, the decision to move to all digital has hurt consumers, and it’s also hurt GameStop."

For decades, GameStop’s business has relied heavily on pre-owned trade-ins, giving players a cheaper way to play major releases (as well as the option to trade the disc in again when they are done). Without discs in circulation, that market is rapidly dying. Pre-owned and refurbished products made up 22% of GameStop’s sales (roughly $171 million) in the quarter ending August 1, marking a sharp 32% drop from the year prior. According to Cohen, publishers are eager to kill off the secondhand market because "removing a used copy eliminates an alternative to buying new."

Even for a Goliath in the industry like GTA 6, the midnight-line hype of days gone by simply hasn’t been a thing at US stores.

The fight for digital ownership rights and Xbox middle ground

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As physical discs edge closer to extinction, accelerated by disc-less console options and Sony’s 2028 cutoff, gamers on both sides of the Atlantic have grown increasingly vocal about digital storefronts delisting games or shutting down servers, rendering paid titles unplayable.

Now Microsoft have of course, tried to soften the blow for existing collectors with its Disc-to-Digital program, which lets players insert eligible Xbox One and Xbox Series discs to unlock transferable digital licenses across their accounts. But while it’s a genuinely consumer-friendly system for game preservation, it ultimately serves as a bridge for older libraries rather than any kind of meaningful lifeline for the used-disc industry. Especially when massive new releases like GTA 6 don’t print a disc to begin with.

Project Helix is yet to deliver an answer

(Image credit: Rockstar/Microsoft/Sony)

While PlayStation has made its intentions of an all-digital future clear, Microsoft has stayed noticeably mute on whether Xbox Helix will include a disc drive.

Recently, a Microsoft job listing did advertise an "Xbox Games Supply Strategist." According to the posting, the role is tasked with coordinating "the launch of physical Xbox games across all platforms.”

Whether that means Xbox Helix will ship with a traditional optical disc drive, we really don’t know yet. But as PlayStation draws a hard line against physical games, Microsoft has a golden opportunity to score major goodwill with collectors and brick-and-mortar shoppers if it keeps physical media alive on Helix.

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