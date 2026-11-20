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Microsoft has announced that it's removing the app compatibility layer that allows 32-bit Windows apps to run on 64-bit installs of the OS with the next version of Windows Sever, officially labeled Windows Server 2028. For the first time, the OS will not ship by default with the WoW64 compatibility later that enabled 32-bit apps to run on 64-bit Windows.

The last 32-bit version of Windows Server shipped in 2008, with all subsequent releases being 64-bit only. The WoW64 subsystem shipped on 64-bit Windows to allow 32-bit Windows apps to continue running on 64-bit versions of Windows. But now, with Windows Server 2028, that 32-bit compatibility layer will now be an optional component that you can install manually if needed.

"We're actually going to remove the WoW64 subsystem," Microsoft Program Manager, Elden Christensen says. "What this is going to do is make the system more secure in specifically around 32-bit malware. So 32-bit malware won't be able to run on Windows Server 2028." So it sounds like the main reason for removing WoW64 is security, but it should also slim down the overall OS install size too.

Windows Server 2028 will be exclusively 64-bit by default. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Currently, this change is just for Windows Server, with client editions of Windows such as Windows 11 continuing to ship with the WoW64 subsystem by default. Most Windows apps you use today are already 64-bit native, with a few exceptions still shipping exclusively as 32-bit binaries.

With that in mind, I don't expect the next version of Windows 11 to follow Windows Server by removing 32-bit app compatibility, at least not yet. WoW64 may become a feature you can uninstall if you don't want it, but I suspect Windows 11 will continue to ship with WoW64 preinstalled for the foreseeable future.

The next version of Windows Server is expected to debut sometime in 2028, as its name implies. Microsoft is on a predictable three year release cadence for Windows Server versions, with the last version shipping in 2025.

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