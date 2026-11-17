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Microsoft has announced that the next version of Windows will be the first to ship with PowerShell 7 as an in-box feature, replacing PowerShell 5.1 that ships on Windows 11 today. Version 26H2 will be the last version of Windows to ship with PowerShell 5.1 by default.

Jason Helmick, a senior product manager at Microsoft has explained the transition and what it means for PowerShell users:

"For years, PowerShell has lived in two places. Windows PowerShell 5.1 is the one in the box, and it has carried a great deal of the world’s automation: the scheduled tasks, services, and admin scripts that have run quietly for years. PowerShell 7 is the modern PowerShell: the one we develop in the open, across platforms, and where new features go."

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PowerShell 7 is able to work side by side with PowerShell 5.1, meaning there isn't anything that will immediately break once PowerShell 7 begins shipping in Windows, at least for now. PowerShell 5.1 will still be included in the next version of Windows, but an undisclosed "future" version of the OS will eventually remove it, though it will still be installable as an optional feature on demand.

The company does recommend that PowerShell 5.1 users begin looking at transitioning to PowerShell 7, ensuring scripts, tasks, installers, and more are compatible with the new version. Some existing scripts will not be compatible with PowerShell 7, and so those will need to be updated or users will need to ensure PowerShell 5.1 is installed on future systems.

"Including PowerShell 7 in Windows is a milestone we’ve been working toward since PowerShell went cross-platform," Helmick says. "Many scripts run in PowerShell 7 without changes. Some need changes before they work, and some may need to keep running in Windows PowerShell 5.1. That’s because Windows PowerShell 5.1 and PowerShell 7 differ in some places."

PowerShell 7 is delivered as an MSIX, and will be updatable via the Microsoft Store, streamlining the update process for users. Currently, the next version of Windows where PowerShell 7 will replace 5.1 as the default experience is scheduled for the end of 2027, so around about a year from now.

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Alongside this news, Microsoft has announced that PowerShell 5.1 is now deprecated, meaning it's no longer in active development. It will still be supported with security updates for the foreseeable future, but it will no longer get new features or quality enhancements.

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