Windows Update is once again (still?) causing issues for users.

It's been about five days since Windows 11's KB5132057 update launched, and some PC users are reporting that the preview release that adds a redesigned Windows Search is throwing errors.

There are several Microsoft Learn threads on the go with users sharing screenshots or explanations of what went wrong. It appears that, upon attempting to install, a small number of users are seeing a "We couldn't install this update, but you can try again" message pop up.

Here's the good news: there's not really any reason to chase a fix. As community advisors have pointed out in the linked Learn threads, KB132057 is an optional preview update designed for testing.

The full version, including fixes for this specific installation issue, is expected to arrive on the second Tuesday of December. If you come up against this KB5132057 error, you can just ignore it and wait for the real thing.

What are users actually reporting?

Have you encountered this error when attempting to install Windows 11 KB5132057? (Image credit: Austin Flash 63 ( Microsoft Learn ))

It doesn't seem like this error is too widespread, at least judging by the usual online communities.

One user saw error (0x800f0993) pop up when attempting to install. Another user saw error (0x800f0989), and another saw error (0xc000012f). More users have answered in response, tagging error codes 0x800f081f and 0x800736b3.



Despite the differing feedback, it appears that these errors are all causing the same major issue: the update preview not actually installing.

As of the time of writing, Microsoft has not published anything official that acknowledges the error.

Why you can just wait out this Windows 11 error

The full update with the new Windows Search will eventually arrive in December's Patch Tuesday update.

The problematic KB5132057 is not a security update, and it's totally optional. Everything that's in it — minus the errors, hopefully — will be rolled into the December 8 Patch Tuesday release, which arrives automatically for most Windows 11 users.

If you do absolutely want to get KB5132057 running on your PC despite it throwing an error on install, one of Microsoft's advisors offered a potential workaround in a help thread.

It involves resetting Windows Update components manually through PowerShell or Terminal, which, depending on your level of Windows expertise, could be an easy attempt or something you don't want to touch at all. I recommend simply waiting for the fixed full release on December 8.

Have you come across a similar error that blocks the Windows 11 preview update KB5132057 from installing? What error code did you see? Did you find a fix, or are you waiting it out? Let me know in the comments section below!

(via Neowin)

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