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Microsoft just unveiled the new Windows Search experience at its Windows and Surface event. The new Search is more than just a search feature; it's a system composer. That means it can be used to control your PC. Microsoft's Windows lead Pavan Davuluri discussed the new Search experience on stage.

Starting this fall on Windows 11 PCs, users can take thousands of quick actions directly from Search in the Taskbar. For example, you could enable dark mode or switch your PC to Do Not Disturb. You can also adjust your microphone slider through the new Search experience.

You can even use the new Search experience to send a text message, though I'm not sure which apps or devices you'll need set up to make that happen.

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Copilot can be summoned through the new Search as well, showing responses directly within the user interface. You won't have to jump into a separate app to interact with Copilot. If you do want to jump to the full Copilot app, there's a shortcut to do so.

As you'd expect, the new Search experience can also be used to search for things on Windows 11. "At its core, the new Windows search experience is quicker, more efficient, so you can find your files, settings, and apps faster," said Davuluri.

The new Search experience is a front-facing result of Microsoft's agentic approach to Windows 11. The beginning of today's event focused largely on AI models and developer-focused content. That may cause the eyes of general consumers to glaze over, but that stuff is required to have features like a Search experience that can control your PC.