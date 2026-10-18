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On Windows 11, Microsoft is overhauling the Windows Search feature to make it faster, more accurate, and more useful. The experience will go beyond finding apps, files, and settings by letting users perform common tasks directly from the Taskbar. At the same time, upcoming improvements will add file previews, richer web results, and Copilot integration.

The redesigned Search experience is in development, but a preview is already rolling out through the Windows Insider Program, with more features planned for later this year and a deeper integration with the Start menu planned for 2027.

Here's what you need to know about the new Windows 11 Search experience.

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What is the new Windows 11 Search experience?

The traditional Windows Search experience has been designed primarily to find apps, files, settings, and web results. However, its performance and ability to understand search queries have always been questionable.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The new Windows Search experience addresses these limitations with a redesigned interface built on WinUI 3, which Microsoft says improves performance and reduces memory usage. It also improves search accuracy by better matching typos and synonyms.

Beyond finding things, the new Search lets you perform certain actions directly from the Search box in the Taskbar. For example, you can type "switch to dark mode," "turn on Bluetooth," or "mute" to change a setting or adjust your computer without opening another app or navigating through additional screens.

Microsoft is also working on richer file previews, more detailed search results, and inline web answers that let you find information without leaving the experience. The company also plans to integrate Copilot into the experience, allowing users to ask questions and view answers directly in the Search interface before opening the Copilot app to expand the conversation.

What can you do with the new Windows Search?

The new Windows Search retains the core functionality of the legacy experience, letting you find apps, files, settings, and web results, but it also introduces new capabilities.

For example, you can perform certain actions directly from the Search box, such as switching to Dark mode, enabling Bluetooth, adjusting the volume, or arranging windows on the screen.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In future updates, Windows Search will add inline file previews and richer web results, including information cards for queries related to weather, stock prices, and other topics.

Microsoft is also working on Copilot integration, allowing Search to recognize questions that could benefit from a more detailed answer and display an AI-generated response directly in the interface. Selecting the response can then open the Copilot app for further assistance.

How do you enable the new Windows Search experience?

The new Windows Search experience is still under development and is currently available to Insiders in the Experimental channel for versions 26H2 and 26H1. To try it, your computer must be running build 26340.9616 for version 26H2 or build 28120.3181 for version 26H1 or a later release.

If the feature doesn't appear after installing the latest preview build, Microsoft says you can enable it manually by navigating to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program > Feature flags. After enabling the feature, restart your computer to apply the changes.

Does the new Windows Search require a Copilot+ PC or an NPU?

No. When I asked Microsoft whether the new Windows Search experience would be limited to devices with an NPU, the company explained that its inline actions use a small machine-learning (ML) model that runs locally on the computer's main processor. The model interprets the user's request and matches it to the appropriate action.

Microsoft also clarified that this isn't generative AI powered by a small language model (SLM) or a large language model (LLM). As a result, the feature doesn't require an NPU and will be available on computers without one.

Can Windows Search perform actions on a connected phone?

Not yet, but Microsoft is working on a new capability that will let users send text messages directly from Windows Search on computers connected to a phone through the Phone Link and Link to Windows apps.

Will the new Windows Search replace Start menu search?

Microsoft plans to bring the new Windows Search experience to the Start menu in 2027. For now, the Start menu continues to use the existing Search experience while the company keeps working on the new design. Microsoft hasn't explicitly confirmed whether the new experience will completely replace the current Search interface.

In the past, the company also worked on a similar feature called "Ask Copilot," which users could enable or disable through Taskbar settings. However, the current version of Windows 11 doesn't offer an option to turn off the new Search experience and continue using the legacy version on the Taskbar.

Does the new Windows Search use AI to perform actions?

The new Windows Search doesn't use AI to perform actions. This isn't generative AI. Instead, it uses a small ML model to match the user's intent to the action. As a result, the feature doesn't require an NPU and will be available on computers without one.

What improvements are coming to Windows Search?

The new version of Windows Search will include a new interface design that's significantly smaller than the legacy version. However, it'll include inline previews and richer file details, making it easier to identify documents, presentations, and photos without opening them.

Search will also display richer web results, including information about weather, stock prices, and general questions, directly in the interface.

Microsoft is also adding filters to help users narrow search results by category, such as files. In addition, the company plans to integrate Copilot into Taskbar Search, letting users get AI-generated answers inline and open the Copilot app for a more detailed conversation.

Will the new Windows Search integrate with Copilot?

Yes. Microsoft is working on integrating Copilot into the new Windows Search experience. The planned capability will let users ask questions and see AI-generated answers directly in the Search interface. Selecting an answer can open the Copilot app for further interaction.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The company says the opt-in experience will begin rolling out to select markets later this year.

When will the new Windows Search experience be available?

Microsoft began rolling out the new Windows Search experience to Insiders in the Experimental channel for versions 26H2 and 26H1 on October 7, 2026.

The company plans to introduce richer search results and other improvements later this year, with Copilot integration initially rolling out as an opt-in feature in select markets.

Microsoft also plans to bring the new Search experience to the Start menu in 2027. The company hasn't announced a general availability date for all Windows 11 users.

Windows Central's Take

I like that Microsoft is taking a more cautious approach to AI with the new Windows Search. The core experience isn't being powered by Copilot, and the inline actions use a small machine learning model running locally on the CPU rather than generative AI. The company is also making Copilot integration optional, which is the right approach for this type of feature. I want the operating system to be more useful without making AI feel like a requirement to get things done.

We'll have to wait to see how well Search performs in everyday use, especially when finding files and settings. Microsoft has redesigned core experiences before, and a cleaner interface doesn't mean much if results aren't reliable or users lose control. If the company can improve Search while keeping Copilot optional and avoiding unnecessary clutter, this could be a significant improvement.

What are your thoughts about the new Search for Windows 11? Let me know in the comments.

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