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Windows 11 has a new Search experience that's faster and full of new features. That experience comes with the latest update to Windows 11, but it has a limitation. At the moment, Search only opens along the bottom of your screen.

Windows 11 supports placing the taskbar on the bottom, side, or top of your display, but the Search experience was clearly designed with the bottom-placed taskbar in mind. You can still open Search if your taskbar is somewhere other than the bottom, but the experience looks awkward.

When opened without a taskbar beneath it, Search shifts down toward the bottom of the screen. There's a small space below the interface, but it's not like Windows 11 assumes there's a taskbar there and leaves a massive gap.

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Still, it would be nice if Search appeared based on where you place the taskbar. That functionality is in the works.

Diego Baca, Vice President of Design at Windows, confirmed that Microsoft is working on support for Search to work properly with vertical taskbars.

Abhijith M B, the Managing Editor of Windows Latest, asked about supporting Search with vertical taskbars. Marcus Ash, who leads Design and Research for Windows + Devices, circled in Baca to discuss future plans.

Baca simply said that Microsoft is working on it and to stay tuned. Hopefully we'll get to test a version of Search that works better with vertical taskbars soon. Microsoft could also take the opportunity to optimize Search for the few people who choose to have the taskbar along the top of their screen.

The new Search is a sizeable improvement over one of the major pain points of Windows 11. It performs better, looks better, and yields better search results. Search now supports inline actions as well, allowing you to alter settings or perform certain tasks on your PC.

Considering how big of an improvement the new Search is, I understand why Microsoft shipped it before optimizing it for other taskbar positions. I was happy to see the option to place the taskbar on the side or top of the screen added to Windows 11, but the standard layout is to have the taskbar along the bottom.

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