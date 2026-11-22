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Windows 11 already includes plenty of security protections, but determining whether they're actually enabled hasn't always been straightforward.

Microsoft is trying to fix that with Windows baseline protection, a new feature that checks your PC against a standardized security configuration, identifies missing protections, and can help enable them.

Microsoft is also reorganizing Windows 11's security settings to make important controls easier to find. Here's how the new security experience works and what it could mean for your PC.

Windows 11 can finally check its essential protections in one place

Windows 11 already includes different security technologies, including Secure Boot, virtualization-based security (VBS), Memory Integrity, and stricter driver requirements. The problem is that these protections have traditionally been managed separately across different surfaces.

Windows baseline protection brings these requirements together into a single security standard, allowing Windows 11 to determine whether a device meets all the criteria.

Microsoft has published the first version of these requirements, including:

Security processor.

Secure Boot.

Virtualization-based security.

Memory integrity.

Signed drivers only.

Windows-certified drivers.

Kernel debugger protection.

Vulnerable driver protection.

It's important to note that these are not new features. These are components that have been available for years. The company is only bringing them together under one assessment that can be checked by users, admins, and apps.

Windows 11 can tell you what protection is missing and help turn it on

The new baseline protection experience is available through Settings > Security > Security baseline, starting with the release of build 26340.10013 in the Experimental channel for version 26H2 in the Windows Insider Program.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

TL;DR Windows baseline protection doesn't add new security features Microsoft is bringing existing protections such as Secure Boot, virtualization-based security, Memory Integrity, driver signing, and vulnerable driver protection into a single baseline that can be checked and reported.

On this page, the operating system can show whether a device meets the Microsoft-maintained security baseline. If it doesn't, the page will show the missing requirements that need attention.

On home and unmanaged devices, users can also enable missing protections with a single action. Then the operating system applies the necessary changes and restarts the computer. Some requirements may need firmware changes (such as enabling Secure Boot or configuring the security processor in the UEFI settings). In these cases, Windows can guide users through those steps.

There is an important distinction between failing the baseline and having a compromised computer. A failed result means that one or more required protections aren't active. It doesn't automatically mean malware has infected the computer or that someone has compromised the system.

What does the security baseline mean for unsupported Windows 11 PCs?

TL;DR Unsupported hardware doesn't automatically mean insecure Windows 11's security baseline evaluates whether required protections are available and enabled. A PC can be unsupported by Windows 11's official hardware requirements while still meeting the security baseline.

The baseline evaluates a computer's security capabilities, not whether its hardware officially supports Windows 11. For example, an unsupported processor isn't one of the current criteria, so a computer with an older processor could still meet the baseline if it supports all the required protections.

However, older devices may lack the hardware, firmware, or driver support needed to meet certain requirements, such as Secure Boot or security processor protection. In that case, the operating system will report a failed baseline, but this won't prevent the operating system from running. Microsoft hasn't announced plans to use the assessment to block Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

However, the assessment could still have other consequences. For instance, developers and service providers can use the baseline report to determine whether a device meets their security requirements before allowing access to certain apps, features, or services.

Apps can check whether your PC meets the security baseline too

Microsoft is providing developers with a consistent way to check whether a device meets the baseline, replacing the need to evaluate individual capabilities such as Secure Boot, VBS, and driver signing separately.

Now, for apps that require stronger security, developers can also validate a hardware-backed attestation token on their servers. This lets them confirm the device's security baseline before granting access to certain services or features.

If the assessment reports one or more missing protections, the developer can display warnings, limit functionality, record the security status, or prevent access entirely.

Similarly, organizations can use the same baseline to review and manage device security using the Microsoft 365 admin center, Microsoft Intune, and supported third-party management tools. If a device is missing one or more protections, the report can help administrators enforce the required security features.

Windows 11 is getting a dedicated Security page in Settings

As part of these security improvements, Microsoft is also reorganizing the Settings app with a new dedicated "Security" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The new destination brings together important security experiences and related links, giving users a more direct starting point for managing device protection.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The section, in addition to housing the new security baseline, also includes access to device protection, device encryption, virus and threat protection, and other related settings.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

According to the company, the goal is to make Settings the primary location for security controls instead of spreading related options across different surfaces.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

I think this should have been done since the operating system became available, but it's better late than never. Windows has accumulated security features over the years, and finding the right setting can require navigating multiple tools. Grouping the main security experiences together should make the Settings app easier to understand, particularly for people who don't regularly manage the security features.

Microsoft is moving more security controls directly into Settings

Furthermore, the Settings app redesign also changes where users can find other security controls.

For example, the "Defender Firewall" settings are moving alongside the "Network and internet" settings. This makes sense because firewall rules and network configuration are closely related. However, the controls are limited, and you'll have to access other tools, such as Windows Security, to turn the firewall on or off.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

This is important to note because the new Security page could make the entire redesign sound like a new security feature set. In reality, Microsoft is only combining a new baseline assessment with a broader reorganization of existing security experiences.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Finally, in the "Apps" section, you'll now find the "App & browser protection" page, which was previously also available through Windows Security. This gives users a more direct path to the controls that help protect them when installing and using apps.

My take: Microsoft should have consolidated these controls years ago. Windows has accumulated strong security features over time, but finding and understanding them can require navigating multiple interfaces.

When will the new Windows security experience be available?

Microsoft is gradually rolling out Windows baseline protection and the redesigned Security section with preview build 26340.10013.

However, not everyone installing the build will see the changes immediately because Microsoft is rolling it out gradually.

The first phase of baseline protection is currently available in preview. Microsoft plans to make it generally available in 2027, but it hasn't provided a specific release date.

Windows Central's Take

Microsoft should have done this years ago.

Windows 11 already includes strong security protections, but users shouldn't need to hunt through different interfaces to determine whether those protections are actually enabled.

The new security baseline addresses that problem in a sensible way. It doesn't invent another security feature for users to understand. Instead, it checks the protections Windows already has, identifies what's missing, and gives users a clearer path toward fixing the problem.

I'm also interested in what this could mean for unsupported hardware and third-party apps. Failing Microsoft's hardware requirements doesn't automatically mean a PC fails the security baseline, while developers and organizations can use the same assessment to determine whether required protections are available.

That's potentially useful, but Microsoft needs to make sure the baseline remains a security tool rather than becoming an unnecessary barrier for otherwise capable PCs.

Would you trust Windows to automatically fix missing security protections on your PC, or would you rather make those changes yourself? Let us know in the comments.

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