The October 2026 Security Update for Windows 11 is expected to begin rolling out as an automatic install on October 13, 2026, with a new wave of features, improvements, and fixes. This release is notable because it also rolls out for version 26H2. In addition, this release marks the last quality update for version 24H2, as this version also reaches the end of support.

In this quality update, Microsoft introduces a new feature that allows you to decide whether your apps always open maximized. File Explorer receives some useful improvements, and the Magnifier gets a small refresh.

In Settings, you can now adjust touchpad controls and reassign the Copilot key to open Right Ctrl or the Context Menu.

Finally, the software giant is adding a new Tips widget, and the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) can now reuse your previously configured Wi-Fi credentials.

In this guide, I'll highlight the most significant changes in the October 2026 Security Update for Windows 11 versions 26H2, 25H2, and 24H2, since they are identical.

Windows 11's new features arriving in October

As usual, the company uses Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) to roll out new improvements gradually, so it may take some time before you see them.

File Explorer changes

The updated version of File Explorer improves some areas of the experience. For example, the "Preview" pane now lets you preview downloaded HTML files after confirming the internet warning, while PDF files now show a preview automatically.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The Home page is also getting an update that lets File Explorer remember which sections you expanded or collapsed, so the next time you're on the page, you don't have to reconfigure the layout.

In the "Details" pane, the development team is improving thumbnail reliability for cloud files and reorganizing file properties for easier viewing.

Open apps maximized feature

Microsoft is also rolling out a new feature known as "Open apps maximized," an accessibility feature that lets users choose whether apps should always launch maximized.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The "Open apps maximized" feature is available under Settings > Accessibility > Visual Effects. When you turn it on, the operating system automatically launches apps in maximized mode (not full-screen mode).

Magnifier refresh

The October update also brings a new version of the Magnifier with visual changes. For example, the toolbar icons now align with the Windows 11 design language.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In addition, the company is redoing the interface padding to give the experience more spacing across the toolbar for a more consistent layout.

Touchpad controls

In this quality update, if you have a precision touchpad, you'll be gaining two new options.

On Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Touchpad, you can configure the experience to scroll vertically with one finger from the left or right side of the touchpad, or keep scrolling by gesturing your finger upwards without lifting.

Copilot key remap new options

Although you can remap the Copilot key to different actions, this release adds the ability to remap it to "Right control" or the "Context menu" key, bringing Copilot devices to a more familiar keyboard experience.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You'll find the new "Right control" and "Context menu" options in the "Customize Copilot key on keyboard" setting on Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Keyboard.

Widgets with new Tips widget

In the Widgets feature, the company is adding a new "Tips" widget that offers short tips about the operating system.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In the dashboard, you can add the widget from the "Add widgets" option. You can always place it on the Lock screen using the widget settings in Settings > Personalization > Lock screen.

WinRE with Wi-Fi support

As part of this release, Microsoft is also updating the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to reuse Wi-Fi profiles already saved in the operating system.

Before this change, WinRE supported network connectivity only via an Ethernet connection or separately pre-configured Wi-Fi networks.

The change is now enabled by default, allowing the recovery environment to quickly connect to the internet using profiles already configured in the operating system, making it easier to access features like Quick Machine Recovery.

In addition, the company is adding a remote recovery management plugin to WinRE, extending its management features to MDM providers.

Other changes

Alongside the biggest improvements, the October 2026 Security Update includes other smaller changes that are also welcome additions.

For example, in the Personalization experience, Microsoft is improving the background experience with better transitions for changing wallpapers, and the preview now supports higher resolution.

The feature now also supports DIB images.

The slideshow option improves transitions and works across multiple desktops.

As part of the Bluetooth changes, the operating system now improves how the system handles connections, audio, microphones, and settings.

In the Settings app, more specifically on the Home or Accounts page, you'll find a new "Camera Roll Backup" option to protect your photos with OneDrive.

The Ebrima font now supports the Garay and Beria Erfe scripts, and Emoji 17.0 is now available on Windows 11.

In Kiosk mode, the system now blocks additional shortcuts, such as the "Windows key + Tab," "Windows key + A," and "Windows key + C."

Finally, the company is removing the PC-to-PC Migration feature that lets users transfer files and settings directly from an old PC when setting up a new PC.

Windows Central's Take

I see this as a solid update because many changes make the operating system easier to use rather than adding another major feature people have to learn. The ability to open apps maximized and the new options to remap the Copilot key are small additions, but they give users more control over how their devices work.

The ability to reuse Wi-Fi connections with WinRE is probably even more useful when something goes wrong. I rarely think about recovery tools when everything is working, but when I need them, having the system connect to an already saved connection without extra setup can save time and make things easier.

I also appreciate the company continuing to make these smaller usability improvements. After years of system updates, the changes I appreciate most are usually the ones that remove a small annoyance rather than add more complexity.

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