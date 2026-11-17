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Microsoft surprised us with a pair of mid-week builds of Windows 11 rather than waiting until the end of the week. Windows Insiders in the Beta channel and Experimental channel can grab an update.

The Experimental build is much larger in terms of new features. It adds the ability to see passkeys stored on a FIDO2 security key, lock compromised Windows devices through Microsoft Intune without wiping the device, and adds a preview of Microsoft Pluton Cryptographic Provider.

The taskbar also has a new option in that build. Starting with Build 26340.10013, you can set Windows 11 to show a list view for taskbar previews rather than a thumbnail.

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While the changelog of the Build 26340.10013 is larger, arguably the biggest change comes with Build 26320.10003, which is available through the Beta channel. In that update, searching from "This PC" in File Explorer is now indexer-based. That should result in searches that are much faster and more consistent.

Load full changelog ↴ Experimental Preview Build 26340.10013 Advanced security key management You can now see the passkeys stored on a FIDO2 (Fast Identity Online 2) security key and remove them one at a time, instead of resetting the entire key. Admins can also configure enterprise settings such as minimum PIN length, always-required user verification, and enterprise attestation. Remote Lock Remote Lock lets IT lock a lost, stolen or compromised Windows device from Microsoft Intune without wiping it. Windows signs out every active session, hides all sign-in options and shows a Device Locked screen. Nothing is erased: the device stays enrolled and managed; BitLocker stays on, and user data stays in place. Only an admin can lift it remotely, so the user picks up where they left off. Learn more: https://aka.ms/remotelock Microsoft Pluton We’re introducing a preview of the Microsoft Pluton Cryptographic Provider, enabling developers on supported devices to use the Pluton security processor for hardware-protected cryptographic key storage and operations through standard Windows CNG APIs. Learn more here. Taskbar When you hover over an app on the taskbar, Windows shows previews of its open windows to help you tell them apart and quickly see what’s in each one.

Now, you can choose to use the list view anytime. When list view is on, hovering over an app on the taskbar shows all its open windows by title in a list instead of as previews.

To turn on list view, go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. BitLocker Standard users can now set a BitLocker preboot PIN. Before this change, users without admin rights couldn't add the TPM+PIN protector. Now, standard users on managed devices can add the PIN themselves.

How it works: When the policies below apply to a device that doesn't have a PIN yet, you get a notification asking you to add one. Selecting the notification opens a window where you can set the preboot PIN. Magnifier Magnifier already works with your keyboard, mouse, and scroll wheel. Now it also supports touchpad and touch gestures, so you can zoom and move around in whatever way feels most natural to you.

Before you start: Make sure Magnifier is running. Press Windows key + Plus (+) to turn it on. The gestures below work while Magnifier is on. On a touchpad Zoom in or out: Swipe up with three fingers to zoom in or swipe down to zoom out.

Swipe up with three fingers to zoom in or swipe down to zoom out. Pan around the screen: Move one finger as you normally would, and the magnified view follows your pointer.

Move one finger as you normally would, and the magnified view follows your pointer. Toggle between 100% and your previous zoom level: Tap with three fingers. On a touchscreen Pan around the screen: Drag with three fingers. Zoom in or out: With three fingers, tap once, then tap again and keep your fingers down. Without lifting your fingers, drag up to zoom in or down to zoom out. Toggle between 100% and your previous zoom level: Double-tap with three fingers. Both gesture sets are on by default. To turn either one off, go to Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier and turn off Control Magnifier with touchpad gestures or Control Magnifier with touch gestures. Secure switch from MSA to Local account Users who switch from MSA to local account from settings would be always prompted to back up their BitLocker recovery key with updated instructions in order to prevent any data loss. Removal of Offline Maps Following the April 2025 announcement of the upcoming deprecation of the Windows UWP Map control and Windows Maps platform APIs, we are removing the Offline Maps feature and related UX from Windows Settings. With the upcoming removal of the Maps control and APIs, the offline maps feature will no longer be functional. The removal includes these features in Windows Settings: Offline Maps – located under Settings > Apps > Offline Maps Maps storage – located under Settings > Storage > Local Disk

For resources related to the upcoming removal of the Maps control and platform APIs, see this documentation. Remote desktop Fixed an issue where Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connections might fail on the client due to a certificate mismatch after the latest flights. Windows Spotlight Fixed a recent issue where the Explore Background option in the context menu for Windows Spotlight for your desktop background wasn’t working. Input Fixed an underlying issue which was causing the mouse cursor to be unexpectedly invisible in a few different scenarios in recent flights.

Improved reliability of configuring voice typing settings. Beta Preview Build 26320.10003 File Explorer Search from This PC in File Explorer is now indexer-based, making it much faster and consistent with search from File Explorer Home .

in File Explorer is now indexer-based, making it much faster and consistent with search from File Explorer . Improved progress indication when navigating to locations that take longer to load, such as network drives, makes it easier to see that loading is underway. BitLocker Standard users can now set a BitLocker preboot PIN. Before this change, users without admin rights couldn't add the TPM+PIN protector. Now, standard users on managed devices can add the PIN themselves.

How it works: When the policies below apply to a device that doesn't have a PIN yet, you get a notification asking you to add one. Selecting the notification opens a window where you can set the preboot PIN.

There are plenty of other changes to play around with in these builds. For example, Magnifier now works with a touchscreen or a touchpad. Previously, it was limited to a keyboard, mouse, or scroll wheel.

The Experimental build also marks the end of Offline Maps. Microsoft plans to deprecate the Windows UWP Map control and Windows Maps platform APIs, so the related features need to be removed from Windows 11's settings.

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