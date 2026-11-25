Click for next article

Microsoft has confirmed that it's working on the ability to auto-hide the Windows 11 Taskbar when it's positioned to the left, right, or top of the screen. The company recently added the ability to move the Taskbar on Windows 11, after years of feedback from users requesting the feature, but its return came with some limitations.

Unlike on Windows 10, you are unable to hide the Taskbar when it's docked anywhere but the bottom. This has annoyed many power users, who have become accustomed to the Taskbar not being visible unless being interacted with. For those who like to move the Taskbar, but not have it on screen, you were unable to do both.

Now, Head of Product on the Windows Shell team, Tali Roth, has confirmed in a post on X that the company is working on bringing back the ability to auto-hide the Taskbar when docked to the left and right (and assumedly the top as well.) This addition will finally let users hide the Taskbar when in alternate orientations.

Roth doesn't give an estimate for when this will arrive, only confirming that the feature is "coming soon" at present.

The inability to hide the Taskbar in these positions is sticking point for many, so the news that this will be coming at some point in the near future is great to hear. Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed that it's also working to make sure things like the Notification Center and new Windows Search UI also follow the Taskbar in alternate orientations, as it currently doesn't.

2026 has been a big year for Windows 11, as Microsoft began listening to feedback more closely and prioritising improvements that users have been asking for. The ability to move the Taskbar alone was a feature once deemed (unnecessary) by Microsoft, given that a very small percentage of users actually move it. But in 2026, it became a top priority feature, mainly because the people who do move it are developers and power users.

The Taskbar can now also be resized, and soon you'll be able to auto hide it even when it's docked to the top or sides of your screen. Once that's added, it'll almost be at feature parity with the Windows 10 Taskbar, just without support for Toolbars.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.