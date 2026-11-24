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A caller claiming to be IT support might not need to send you a malicious link to steal information. Sometimes, convincing you to hand it over is enough.

Microsoft wants Teams to recognize that kind of social engineering while it's happening. The company is developing AI-powered voice phishing detection that analyzes one-to-one calls with people outside your organization and warns you when suspicious activity is detected.

Voice phishing attacks often rely on impersonation. A scammer may pretend to be a client, IT administrator, or another trusted contact. If attackers gain access to meetings or organizational information, they can use those details to make impersonation attempts more convincing.

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Teams will use AI to look for signs of social engineering and alert users when suspicious activity is detected, though Microsoft has not yet explained exactly what signals will trigger a warning.

Teams already uses AI in a variety of ways to protect users. Recently, the communication platform gained an option to block external bots automatically.

Voice phishing attacks can be more difficult to identify than phishing emails. When a scammer sends an email, suspicious links or attachments can often be flagged by security tools or spotted by a user. During a call, however, a scammer can adapt in real time and use personal tactics to pressure someone into sharing credentials or other sensitive information.

The Microsoft Copilot Roadmap outlines the feature:

"Voice phishing detection helps protect Microsoft Teams users from potential scams during one-to-one calls with people outside their organization. Using AI, Teams analyzes conversations for signs of social engineering and alerts recipients when suspicious activity is detected, helping them recognize potential threats and decide how to proceed."

Microsoft is set to preview the feature in December and roll it out to everyone in January.

Teams already flags suspicious links and messages in chats. This new feature extends similar protections to voice conversations, where scammers can use social engineering tactics to pressure someone into sharing sensitive information.

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