Microsoft has announced that support for MTP over Bluetooth and the dedicated Family Safety app on Windows 11 are being deprecated this year, and may be removed from future versions of the operating system. This follows 3D Viewer and PowerShell 5.1, which was also deprecated earlier this year.

2026 has been pretty light in the way of deprecated Windows features, with just four confirmed deprecations so far. The latest additions were added just this month, and are luckily not very widely used parts of the OS. Here are the latest entries on the deprecation table:

MTP over Bluetooth is deprecated and might be removed in a future release of Windows. You can continue using MTP over USB to manage files on connected devices.

and might be removed in a future release of Windows. You can continue using MTP over USB to manage files on connected devices. The Microsoft Family Safety app for Windows is deprecated and is planned for removal from Windows in a future OS release. Customers can continue to access and manage Family Safety features through the Microsoft Family Safety mobile app or the Family Safety web portal.

MTP over Bluetooth is a Media Transfer Protocol feature that allows you to send or receive files to and from an external device via Bluetooth. It's handy for when you don't have a USB cable, but isn't commonly used these days as Bluetooth is much slower than a hard-wired connection or internet services like Phone Link.

This feature is being deprecated and may be removed in the future. (Image credit: Zac Bowden / Windows Central)

The Family Safety app is another in-box Windows app that not many people use, though it is surprising to see this app being deprecated given the company has announced plans to beef up family safety experiences on Windows 11 over the coming months.

For the Family Safety app, Microsoft recommends users switch to managing their family settings via the Microsoft Family Safety website, or the mobile app. It's a shame that Microsoft isn't able to maintain a Windows app for this, especially given the Family Safety app is just a web app already.

Deprecation doesn't mean the feature has been removed from the OS, at least not immediately. Deprecated simply means the feature is no longer being actively developed and maintained, and may be removed from future versions of the OS, though this is not always the case.

So, if you are one of the few people using the Family Safety app or MTP over Bluetooth, you'll be able to continue to do so for the foreseeable future. But don't get too comfortable, as they may be removed at any time going forward.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.