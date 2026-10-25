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On October 13, 2026, Microsoft made available its latest cumulative update (KB5127648) for Windows 11 with several new improvements, including an option to always launch apps maximized, the ability to remap the Copilot key with new options, a new "Tips" widget, and additional touchpad controls. However, the update also includes a smaller set of improvements that may have gone unnoticed.

While this month's features have already received plenty of attention, some less prominent changes could still make a difference. The October update improves Bluetooth reliability, fixes mouse stuttering in some games, restores fingerprint sign-in on affected devices, and addresses printing and Always On VPN connection issues.

Here are six improvements and fixes worth knowing about after installing the October 2026 Security Update for Windows 11.

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1. Windows 11 improves Bluetooth reliability

This monthly update includes eight Bluetooth improvements designed to make connecting to and using Bluetooth devices more reliable.

During voice calls, the system now shows the volume flyout when you adjust the volume using the controls on a compatible Bluetooth Classic Audio accessory, giving you visual feedback on the new volume level.

The update also improves how the operating system reports the connection status of disconnected Bluetooth accessories. It fixes an issue where the Bluetooth radio could be turned off even though its toggle in the Bluetooth and devices page in Settings still appeared to be on. Microsoft has also improved the stability of this Settings page when managing Bluetooth and audio devices.

For audio, the update improves microphone compatibility with certain Bluetooth Classic Audio accessories and makes shared audio more reliable.

It also fixes a crash (error code 0x139) that could happen while streaming Bluetooth audio and improves the reliability and performance of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE Audio) accessories.

2. Fingerprint sign-in works again after a cold boot

This release also fixes an issue that could prevent Windows Hello fingerprint sign-in from working after a cold boot on some computers.

Fingerprint authentication is convenient because it lets you sign in quickly without entering a password or PIN. However, a problem that appears after a full shutdown can make the feature unreliable.

If fingerprint sign-in fails after you power on your computer from a full shutdown, installing the update may resolve the problem.

3. Microsoft fixes mouse stuttering in some games

The October update (KB5127648) fixes an issue that could cause mouse input to stutter in some games. This problem can make aiming, camera movement, and other actions feel inconsistent, particularly in games that require precise input.

Since this fix targets an specific bug, it doesn't guarantee a solution for every mouse stuttering or performance issue.

4. Windows 11 fixes printing problems with certain drivers

Microsoft has also addressed a printing problem that could affect some apps and devices using RAW or Generic Text Only printer drivers after installing the August 2026 Security Update.

These driver configurations are used in certain printing environments, and the issue could prevent some print jobs from completing successfully.

Users affected by this problem should install KB5127648, then test their apps and printers again to confirm the problem has been resolved.

5. Always On VPN connections become more reliable

In addition, this rollout fixes an Always On VPN issue introduced by the earlier KB5124008 update.

On affected systems, automatic protocol selection or protocol fallback could leave a VPN connection stuck on Connecting or cause the initial connection attempt to fail. Subsequent attempts could also show the "The specified port is already in use" error message.

These problems can prevent users from establishing a reliable VPN connection, especially in managed business environments where remote access is essential.

6. File Explorer no longer crashes in certain multi-user environments

The update also fixes a File Explorer problem affecting some multi-user environments, including Azure Virtual Desktop deployments that use FSLogix.

On affected systems, "explorer.exe" could fail to start after sign-in or repeatedly crash, potentially leaving users with a black screen.

The October 2026 Security Update for Windows 11 should install automatically, but it can be installed from Settings > Windows Update by clicking the "Check for updates" button.

The update is available for versions 26H2, 25H2, and 24H2, with builds 26300.9711, 26200.9711, and 26100.9711, respectively.

However, keep in mind that Windows 11 24H2 Home and Pro reached the end of support with this security update released on October 13. This means that 24H2 will no longer receive security fixes and improvements, nor will the company continue offering support.

If you're still on version 24H2, I highly recommend upgrading to the latest version. Since versions 26H2, 25H2, and 24H2 share the same core system, switching versions only requires the latest updates for the current version and the enablement package, both of which should be available for download through Windows Update settings.

Windows Central's Take

Although the October update includes features and changes that are easier to notice, the smaller fixes can be just as useful when they address problems that disrupt your workflow. The Bluetooth improvements stand out because they cover several areas, from connection status and Settings reliability to audio compatibility and crashes.

The fixes for fingerprint sign-in, gaming, printing, and VPN connections are more specific, but they could make a difference to affected users. If you've experienced any of these problems, it's recommended to install this month's update as soon as possible.

Have you noticed any of these issues on your device? Let me know in the comments.

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