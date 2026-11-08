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Windows 11 is getting another substantial batch of changes in November, but after going through what's coming, two improvements stand out to me: the customizable context menu and Cloud Rebuild.

The first finally gives you control over some of the clutter that has plagued Windows 11's right-click menu, while Cloud Rebuild offers a much easier way to reinstall Windows without creating a bootable USB drive.

Those are only two of the 11 changes worth knowing about this month, which also include improvements for handheld gaming, Phone Link, accessibility, Edge performance, security, and more.

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Availability will vary because Microsoft rolls many features out gradually, but here's what you should be watching for in our latest Windows 11 guide.

Windows 11's best features arriving in November

Here's all you need to know about the features and changes coming in November.

1. You can finally customize Windows 11's cluttered context menu

Starting with the November update, Windows 11 is getting a new context menu experience that gives you more control over the commands and app extensions that appear in the main menu.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The new menu reduces clutter and makes the experience faster by moving app extensions into a separate submenu. It also introduces a "Customize menu" option at the bottom of the interface, which opens a dedicated Settings page where you can enable or disable built-in commands, add options such as "Print" and "Send to," and control which app extensions appear in the main menu or submenu.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You can also display "Cut," "Copy," "Paste," "Rename," "Delete," and "Share" as individual commands instead of showing them in a vertical view. Windows 11 also lets you move "Properties" to the bottom of the menu as it appeared on Windows 10.

To access these options, right-click a file, folder, or the desktop and select Customize menu, or open Settings > Personalization > Context menu.

You can keep the default configuration if you prefer. Holding down "Shift" while right-clicking also reveals the legacy context menu.

The ability to customize the menu is particularly useful because it gives users more control over which commands they see without forcing everyone to use the same layout.

2. Xbox mode gets easier to navigate with a controller

Microsoft is also refreshing the Gaming Task View experience in XBOX mode. The updated interface retains the familiar design but adds a navigation bar that makes it easier to access options such as "Exit to Desktop" and "Power Options" using a game controller.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

It's a relatively small change, but it makes basic actions easier to navigate using a gaming controller.

3. Privacy controls become easier to find in Settings

The Settings app is getting a few usability refinements. The "Privacy & security" page now groups Location, Microphone, and Camera controls more clearly, making it easier to review these permissions.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Microsoft is also expanding the "Device Info" card on the "Home" page to more markets. Available to users signed in with a Microsoft account, the card provides an overview of key hardware specifications and a shortcut to the "About" page.

The "Storage" page is also getting visual changes to its temporary files section.

These aren't major additions, but they make some commonly used Settings pages easier to navigate.

4. You can preview phone messages without opening Phone Link

Phone Link integration is getting a small convenience improvement. When your phone is connected, you can hover over a recent message or notification in the Start menu's "Recent" section of the mobile pane to preview its contents without opening it.

It's a minor addition, but it makes checking incoming messages more convenient without opening your phone or the Phone Link app.

5. Magnifier gets much better for multi-monitor setups

The Magnifier feature is getting three useful improvements, including independent zoom levels for multiple monitors, viewport locking, and a new contrast theme. These additions give you more control over magnified content while making it easier to work across multiple displays.

The biggest improvement is per-monitor zoom, which lets you assign a different magnification level to each display. For example, you can keep one monitor at 150 percent and another at 200 percent.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The feature is enabled by default, but displays must use "Extend" mode. Adjust each screen with the Magnifier toolbar or shortcuts ("Windows key + Plus/Minus").



Viewport locking keeps one magnified screen fixed while you move the pointer to another. Use "Ctrl + Windows key + K" to lock/unlock or "Windows key + Esc" to release all.



A new dark contrast theme reduces glare while keeping colors intact. Enable it from the Magnifier toolbar or Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier. Color inversion is separate.

6. Narrator can finally read and navigate math equations

The Narrator feature now supports reading and navigating math equations, making it easier for people with low vision to understand formulas, equations, and scientific notation.

The feature works with supported Microsoft 365 apps, including Word and PowerPoint, as well as web content in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

You can use it with the "Narrator key + Alt + N" shortcut to enable math navigation, and then use the arrow keys to explore individual parts of an equation. Use the "Esc" key to exit. Math reading supports six languages, including English, German, Spanish, Finnish, and Traditional Chinese.

You can change the language and other preferences under Settings > Accessibility > Narrator > Math reading.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Browser support requires Microsoft Edge version 153.0.4234.32 or later, or Google Chrome version 153.0.8010.18 or later.

7. Windows Recovery can automatically reconnect to Wi-Fi

Windows 11 is making recovery easier by allowing the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to reuse eligible Wi-Fi profiles saved in the main operating system.

This allows computers to connect automatically to supported wireless networks during recovery operations such as Quick Machine Recovery and Cloud Rebuild, without requiring administrators to configure Wi-Fi credentials separately during recovery.

The feature is enabled by default and supports certain certificate-based enterprise networks, though it doesn't currently support TPM-backed certificate keys. Network administrators can turn off the capability through the Recovery Configuration Service Provider (CSP).

WinRE only accesses saved network credentials when a recovery operation requires connectivity, rather than maintaining a permanent network connection.

8. You can reinstall Windows 11 from the cloud without a USB drive

I've been testing Cloud Rebuild, and eliminating the need to create installation media is easily its biggest advantage. However, I also ran into an important limitation: the feature depends on Windows Update having the drivers your PC needs.

Unlike a traditional local reinstall, it doesn't depend on the existing Windows installation or require a bootable USB drive or a custom recovery image. You can also start it from the Windows Recovery Environment when the device cannot boot.

You can start the process under Settings > System > Recovery and use the "Rebuild this PC" option, or from WinRE by selecting Troubleshoot > Recovery and uninstall > Cloud Rebuild. After connecting to Ethernet or Wi-Fi, the system will display the target build, edition, and language before installation.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The feature includes two options to clean the drive. For example, the "Remove files" option reformats the system drive, although specialized recovery tools might still recover some data. On the other hand, the "Remove and sanitize files" option uses the storage hardware's erase capability to erase the selected drives before reinstalling the operating system. Sanitization can't be undone and can take several hours to complete.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In my testing, one of the things I like most about Cloud Rebuild is that it eliminates the need to create installation media before reinstalling Windows 11. However, my testing also revealed an important limitation. The process depends on Windows Update to find the required drivers, which means it may not work on every configuration. I encountered this problem when testing the feature inside a virtual machine.

If you plan to use Cloud Rebuild, the device must also meet some requirements. For instance, the computer needs a working recovery environment, a network connection, and compatible drivers available through Windows Update. If a required networking or storage driver isn't available, the process can fail and may require recovery media from the device manufacturer or an installation USB drive.

For managed devices, administrators can also configure and initiate Cloud Rebuild remotely through the Recovery CSP, including specifying a target Windows build. Once the reinstall finishes, the device starts the Out-of-the-Box Experience (OOBE), allowing managed devices to be automatically reprovisioned through Windows Autopilot and Microsoft Intune.

9. Microsoft Edge can launch up to 33% faster

Microsoft Edge is getting faster and more consistent launches through a new Accelerated App Launch feature. Microsoft says most users should see launch times improve by around 15 percent when Edge is already running, with gains of up to 33 percent under heavy multitasking.

The new feature lets the operating system check for an existing Edge process when you open the browser from the Start menu, Taskbar, or a supported link. In the past, the system had to start an additional process to check whether the browser was already running before forwarding the request. As a result, removing that extra step helps reduce launch delays, especially when the device is under load.

Accelerated App Launch requires Microsoft Edge version 150 or later and Windows 11 versions 26H2, 25H2, or 26H1 with the November 2026 update or later installed on the computer.

One thing I wanted to point out is that the feature isn't limited to the default system browser. Developers can also implement this feature in their apps.

10. Windows 11 gets smarter about sleep and battery life

Windows 11 is also improving its adaptive hibernate policy on devices that support Modern Standby. The system will hibernate less often when the battery charge is above 80 percent, helping the computer resume more quickly. When the charge drops below 10 percent, the system will hibernate sooner to help preserve the remaining battery power.

11. Microsoft is enabling stronger security on more PCs

Microsoft is expanding Memory Integrity protection to more eligible devices. During updates, supported devices may automatically enable memory integrity, also known as Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI), to help protect the Windows kernel against malicious code.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The feature uses Virtualization-based Security (VBS) to help prevent untrusted code from modifying critical kernel components and ensures that only trusted kernel-mode code and drivers can run.

The new setting change works by checking the hardware capabilities, driver compatibility, and performance requirements before enabling the protection. The rollout also respects existing user and administrator configurations, so the system won't automatically turn memory integrity back on if it was explicitly disabled.

Although the expansion is a welcome security improvement, the feature isn't without trade-offs. Virtualization-based security can introduce performance overhead, and incompatible drivers or software can cause problems on some systems.

I wouldn't recommend turning off the protection simply because the operating system now enables it by default. If you stumble upon performance problems or hardware compatibility issues, check for updated drivers first and determine whether Memory Integrity is responsible before changing your security settings.

Windows Central's Take

Cloud Rebuild and context menu customization are easily the two November changes I'd watch most closely. Both address genuine Windows 11 pain points rather than simply adding another visual tweak or secondary feature.

Cloud Rebuild is especially promising. Being able to reinstall Windows without creating installation media could make recovery considerably easier, but my testing exposed an important limitation: it still depends on Windows Update having the drivers your PC needs. I ran into that problem while testing the feature in a virtual machine.

I'd like to see Microsoft make that process more resilient before calling it a replacement for traditional recovery media. If Microsoft can solve the driver problem, Cloud Rebuild could become one of Windows 11's most useful recovery tools.

Which November change would make the biggest difference to how you use Windows 11? Or is there something Microsoft still hasn't fixed that you'd rather see prioritized? Let me know in the comments.

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