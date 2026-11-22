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There's a moment in GTA 6 that feels like this team really begins, and it is perfect.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Like millions of other gamers around the world, I am entirely consumed by GTA 6 right now. I've played since the original top-down games back on the first PlayStation and 13 years ago I was out there in the freezing cold at the midnight launch. Back when we did those. GTA V on Xbox One was one of the first titles I ever reviewed on this website back in 2014.

I expected I'd love the sprawling sandbox we've been given to play in, and I expected to enjoy the story and all the other little bits we can do around Leonida. What I wasn't expecting was a moment that made me sit bolt upright and grin from ear to ear as it played out, becoming an all-time favorite in the process.

This is the part you should stop reading if you're trying to avoid spoilers or if you haven't yet completed Chapter 2 of GTA 6. Because what I'm talking about here is the mission Breakfast Run, which is utter perfection.

GTA 6's Breakfast Run mission is just *perfect*

I didn't capture Breakfast Run myself, so here's a picture of Jason stealing a mobility scooter from an elderly lady. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's a lot of discourse out there about GTA 6 and its reviews right now, but generally everyone I've spoken to who has gotten as far as Breakfast Run agrees on its impact.

For starters, it feels like the point where GTA 6 really begins. This is a long story and a gigantic world to explore, but Chapter 1 essentially feels like a giant tutorial and a setup for what's actually going to be the meat of the game.

Chapter 2 shifts you away from the Key Lento area of the map and up into Kelly County and Port Gellhorn. As you pick up from the fallout of Chapter 1, eventually you come to Breakfast Run, which starts innocently as going to get some waffles.

This is where it feels like the game truly arrives.

GTA 6 Breakfast Run Mission “Money For Nothing” Cut Scene - YouTube Watch On

I wasn't recording at the time; I had no idea it was coming, but the video above is a reminder, or a spoiler, of what it's all about.

Everything about this mission is perfection. It's where we really see Jason and Lucia descend into their life of crime as a twosome, and it's set to the most perfect soundtrack Rockstar could have ever chosen. Dire Straits' Money for Nothing's legendary riff kicks in as they fling the doors open, and from then on, it's pure gold.

The mission itself is really easy, and half of it is cutscenes. But it's synchronized to the music so perfectly it truly feels like you're inside an action movie. The timer during each robbery counts down not just because the cops are on the way but also to keep the action in time with the music.

Moments like this are why we play video games at all, right? Pure enjoyment.

It's also a glowing example of how important the soundtrack in a game is. GTA has always had a killer soundtrack, but Rockstar went above and beyond for this year's game.

The graphics, the gameplay, and the action can all be of the highest standard, but if the soundtrack is wrong, it completely kills the experience. In this case, the music and the way it's worked into the action absolutely makes the experience.

Breakfast Run isn't the longest mission, and it's definitely not the hardest. But in the 22 hours of GTA 6 I've played so far, it is by far the most memorable.

I'm not sure if any other studio would have the pull (or the money) to go and get a song like this, but boy am I glad Rockstar did. It's a good job that you can't just go and replay missions, or else I'd never get this game finished...

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